NBCSBA Spotlight: Five 49ers Players to Watch vs. Washington

The 49ers margin for error has been completely eliminated.

And with one more loss, the 49ers will be eliminated from NFC playoff contention, too.

The 49ers and Washington have identical 5-7 records entering their Week 14 game Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

But one 5-7 looks a lot different than the other.

The 49ers' record has them mired in last place in the NFC West and No. 11 in the conference pecking order with seven teams ticketed for playoff spots at the end of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Washington is surging with Alex Smith at quarterback. Washington has won three in a row. The New York Giants lead the NFC East with a 5-7 record but hold the tie-breaker over Washington due to their two head-to-head victories. Ron Rivera's team still is very much alive in the playoff picture.

This is not the gimme for the 49ers that it appeared to be when the schedule came out. The 49ers are going to have to bring a high-level game to their temporary home stadium to keep their hopes alive.