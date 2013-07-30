49ers Waive Fleming; Sign Travis Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers have waived/injured linebacker Darius Fleming. The team also announced they have signed linebacker Travis Johnson to a three-year deal.

Fleming was originally drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent last season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Johnson (6-1, 240), an undrafted rookie free agent, spent time with the New York Jets during their rookie mini camp this Spring. He also worked out at the 49ers local pro day prior to the NFL Draft.