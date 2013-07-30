49ers Waive Fleming; Sign Travis Johnson

Jul 30, 2013 at 02:49 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 
073013-johnson-header.jpg

The San Francisco 49ers have waived/injured linebacker Darius Fleming. The team also announced they have signed linebacker Travis Johnson to a three-year deal.

Fleming was originally drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent last season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List.

Johnson (6-1, 240), an undrafted rookie free agent, spent time with the New York Jets during their rookie mini camp this Spring. He also worked out at the 49ers local pro day prior to the NFL Draft.

A 22-year-old native of San Jose, CA, Johnson played collegiately at San Jose State where he finished his career as the school's all-time sack leader (32). As a senior, he registered 65 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and 13.0 sacks for the Spartans, on his way to earning WAC Defensive Player of the Year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Waive Defensive Lineman from Roster, Quarterback from Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have waived two players on Tuesday.

news

Actualizaciones de Lesiones Sobre Christian McCaffrey y Aaron Banks

Kyle Shanahan anunció las actualizaciones sobre el estado de Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Banks y Dre Greenlaw después del partido contra Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Niners Noticias: Aiyuk Está a 44 Yardas de Alcanzar 1,000 en la Temporada

Mantente al tanto con la compilación de lo más destacado de los San Francisco 49ers.

news

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Banks

Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Banks and Dre Greenlaw following the 49ers 37-34 OT win versus the Raiders.

Advertising