5 Key Matchups: 49ers Season Opener vs. Buccaneers

Sep 05, 2019 at 03:10 PM
A5TL0167
Matthew Asher

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in the season opener this Sunday. The 49ers will see a familiar face patrolling the Buccaneers sideline in former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians, who makes his coaching debut in Tampa Bay. Heading into Week 1, here are five key matchups that could decide Sunday's game.

1

1. CB Richard Sherman vs. WR Mike Evans

Going into his ninth NFL campaign, Sherman says he's finally back to 100 percent after his Achilles injury two seasons ago. Sherman had 37 total tackles, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery in 2018, a season where the cornerback felt as if he were playing on "one leg." On the flip side, the Buccaneers No. 1 wide receiver, Mike Evans, is always a daunting task for defensive backs. In last season's Week 12 matchup against the 49ers, Evans hauled in eight passes for 116 yards. In 2018, Evans put together his fifth-straight 1,000-yard campaign and added eight touchdowns.

2

2. TE George Kittle vs. LB Devin White

Coming off of a record-breaking season, George Kittle will be looking to start 2019 on the right foot. Kittle caught 88 passes for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. The third-year tight end has emerged as one of the 49ers top weapons on offense. Lining up across from him is Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White. The fifth-overall pick in this past April's draft was the leader of LSU's defense. He tallied 123 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, six passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his final year as a Tiger. White won the 2018 Dick Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker in 2018.

3

3. DL DeForest Buckner vs. OL Ali Marpet

Games are won and lost at the line of scrimmage. The key matchup in the trenches this week is DeForest Buckner and Ali Marpet. Buckner had his coming out party in his third NFL season, tallying 12.0 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. Standing in his path is Marpet, a four-year starter for Tampa Bay. Marpet is strong and physical and will be a good first test for Buckner in 2019.

4

4. QB Jimmy Garoppolo and LB Lavonte David

San Francisco's franchise quarterback will make his first regular season appearance since Week 3 of the 2018 season after a devastating ACL injury cost him the remainder of the year. Garoppolo and his upgraded offense featuring Deebo Samuel and Tevin Coleman anticipate setting the tone early against Tampa Bay's defense, including linebacker Lavonte David. David has been a perennial pro bowler throughout his career. The linebacker has recorded 884 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 10 interceptions and forced 18 fumbles during his eight-year NFL tenure.

5

5. LB Fred Warner and TE O.J. Howard

San Francisco's second-year linebacker Fred Warner is primed and eager to take over as one of the leaders of the defense. In his first NFL season, Warner notched 124 total tackles and six passes defensed. He will be tasked with covering Buccaneers star tight end O.J. Howard. Howard has been a steady target for Jameis Winston, hauling in 60 passes for 997 yards and 11 touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons.

Watch the 49ers take on the Bucs on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1:25p.m. PT on FOX.

Related Content

news

7 Takeaways from the 49ers 'Monday Night Football' Matchup vs. the Rams

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 and have now won seven-straight regular season games over their NFC West rivals.

news

Four Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan as 49ers Prepare for 'MNF'

Shanahan provided injury updates, addressed the team's offensive line and gave some insight on what he expects from the Los Angeles Rams in primetime for "Monday Night Football."

news

8 Takeaways from the 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup vs. the Broncos

The San Francisco 49ers fell short 11-10 against the Denver Broncos in their Week 3 matchup.

news

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Home Opener vs. the Seattle Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers secured their first win of the season, taking down the Seattle Seahawks at home 27-7.

news

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Finale vs. Houston Texans

San Francisco fell short in its preseason finale, dropping Thursday night's contest versus the Houston Texans 17-0.

news

7 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Game Versus the Minnesota Vikings

With 27 players sitting out of Saturday night's game, rookies and free agents stepped up in the 49ers 17-7 win over the Vikings.

news

8 Takeaways from the 49ers Preseason Opener vs. the Packers

With the team's preseason opener in the books, here are eight takeaways from Friday's contest vs. the Packers.

news

8 Takeaways from John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Training Camp Report Day

Lynch and Shanahan provided updates on injuries, roster moves and team outlook ahead of the first day of training camp practice.

news

By the Numbers: 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Take a look back at the collegiate careers of the 49ers draft class ahead of their first NFL season.

news

5 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan Following First Minicamp Practice

Shanahan provided updates on returning players, addressed the center position and highlighted the growth he's seen from the team's young players.

news

49ers Head to NFC Championship on the Efforts of Special Teams, Defense

San Francisco clawed their way to a walk-off victory against the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers.

news

49ers Advance to Divisional Round Following Dramatic Finish vs. Cowboys

Recapping the 49ers wild, 23-17, road finish over the Cowboys.

Advertising