5 Key Matchups: 49ers Season Opener vs. Buccaneers

Coming off of a record-breaking season, George Kittle will be looking to start 2019 on the right foot. Kittle caught 88 passes for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. The third-year tight end has emerged as one of the 49ers top weapons on offense. Lining up across from him is Buccaneers rookie linebacker Devin White. The fifth-overall pick in this past April's draft was the leader of LSU's defense. He tallied 123 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, six passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his final year as a Tiger. White won the 2018 Dick Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker in 2018.