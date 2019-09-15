Nick Bosa, Joe Mixon Expected to Play in Week 2

CINCINNATI, Ohio – It's not much of a surprise as the San Francisco 49ers announced their inactives ahead of Sunday's Week 2 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. For the second-straight week, the 49ers will be without receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back), and defensive back Jimmie Ward (hand).

The 49ers activated running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the team's practice squad on Saturday following Tevin Coleman's ankle injury in Week 1. San Francisco hopes to get Taylor, Hurd and Coleman back ahead of the home opener in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nick Bosa, who was questionable leading in to Sunday will play against the Bengals. Bosa missed San Francisco's first two practices of the week in Youngstown while dealing with ankle soreness.

Here's a full rundown of the inactives ahead of the Week 2 contest:

49ers

Bengals

DE Andrew Brown

DT Renell Wren

HB Trayveon Williams

OT Cordy Glenn

QB Jake Dolegala

WR Pharoh Cooper

WR A.J. Green

The Bengals will be without left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion). Backup tackle Andre Smith will get the start in Glenn's absence. The Bengals will also be without stud wideout A.J. Green, who is still recovering from ankle surgery this past July. Running back Joe Mixon was considered a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's contest and will play after suffering an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.