Behind Enemy Lines: Dissecting Vikings Recent Success 

Q: The 49ers and Vikings finished the regular season tied with the fifth-most sacks in 2019 (48). Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer threw a wrench in the Saints plans by moving defensive ends Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter inside on various plays. How much did this wrinkle in Minnesota's game plan play in their favor against New Orleans?

Smith: It was a brilliant game plan by Zimmer and his staff, and something the Saints likely weren't expecting. The Vikings talked after the game about how Brees doesn't like to be pressured up the middle … so why not try to get to him with your two best pass rushers on the inside? Brees was fine on Sunday, but he certainly didn't light it up as he so often does. The constant pressure by the Vikings collection of pass rushers played a big part in that. Players were coy in the locker room this week about whether or not that would be the scheme again, but it will at least give San Francisco's offensive coaches something to think about.

Q: A beneficiary of the move was safety Anthony Harris, who came up with a big interception off of Drew Brees, something that doesn't come by easy against New Orleans. He tied the regular season league lead with six interceptions on the year and was marked as PFF's highest graded safety. His counterpart Harrison Smith is just behind him at third. How has this duo played off of one another and helped each other succeed?

Smith: Harris has blossomed into a star over the past two seasons, even if he still doesn't get the credit he deserves. Yes, he was among the top safeties in the game in 2019, but rarely gets mentioned by national pundits. Perhaps he gets lost in the shadows amongst a bunch of big names on defense. But Harris and Smith certainly work well together, and it helps they have known each other since the spring of 2015. Even if Harris hasn't started the entire time, he has gotten a feel for how Smith plays all over the field. Plus, both players are incredibly smart and rarely make mental mistakes on the back end.

Q: Who would you nominate as an offensive and defensive underrated star that's been key to Minnesota's success this season?

Smith: I was tempted to go with Harris on defense but we already covered him above. I'll actually go with Everson Griffen, although it's weird to call him an underrated star. It's clear that Danielle Hunter has become the best pass rusher on the team. And with Griffen now 32 years old, the chorus of doubters has grown over the past year or two. But he turned in a solid year with 8.0 sacks and was among the league leaders in quarterback pressures, too. Sunday's performance against the Saints was vintage Everson, as he was all over the place. There is still no doubt he is looked at as the Vikings emotional and vocal leader on defense.