49ers Top Performers vs. Titans According to Pro Football Focus

In Week 15, the San Francisco 49ers won their third-straight game in dramatic fashion as Jimmy Garoppolo was masterful in the two-minute drill. The quarterback making his first home start at Levi's Stadium® led the offense on a seven-play, game-winning drive that was capped by Robbie Gould's 45-yard field goal to defeat the Tennessee Titans.
In Pro Football Focus' "Refocused" series, PFF's analysis team broke down the top performances from Sunday's game.
Take a look at PFF's top 49ers performers. Of note, PFF grades special teams as a unit, so Gould doesn't have a grade, but in our book he has a grade of 100.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Garoppolo was very poised all day, especially against the blitz. The Titans sent a lot of extra rushers at the young quarterback, and he seemed unfazed. He completed 67% of his passes and posted a 104.7 passer rating against the blitz. Garoppolo finished the day completing 31 of his 43 passes for a career-high 381 yards, one touchdown and the team's seventh-highest overall grade (74.2). According to Pro Football Focus, he posted a 107.1 passer rating while operating in a clean pocket.
T Joe Staley
Staley was a key factor in keeping Garoppolo's blindside clean against the Titans. The eleven-year veteran earned the team's highest-overall grade (86.8). Staley is currently ranked as the seventh-best tackle in the league according to PFF with a season overall grade (83.9).
WR Marquise Goodwin
Goodwin continued his career season with another banner day on Sunday against the Titans. The fifth-year wide receiver hauled in a career-high 10 passes for 114 yards. He has now posted back-to-back 100-yard weeks for the first time in his young NFL career and is quickly becoming Garoppolo's go-to receiver. Goodwin has also now registered 50-or-more receiving yards in six consecutive games. The speedster's performance earned him the team's second-highest overall grade (86.4), and he was also awarded the "PFF game ball" for his performance in the 25-23 victory.
CB K'Waun Williams
Williams was only targeted twice, where he gave up two catches, but that was the extent of the damage. He was able to make a tackle as one of those catches was made and limited the other receiver to only get four yards after the catch. Williams also was able to leave his man and knock down a deep ball intended for Titans wide receiver Corey Davis. The 49ers nickel corner earned the team's fourth-highest overall grade (83.2).
TE Garrett Celek
Celek is becoming a big-time playmaker for the 49ers offense. The tight end hauled in all three of his targets for 63 yards and one touchdown. He hauled in a 41-yard catch-and-run to set up a key field goal late in the fourth quarter as well. Celek earned the team's third-highest overall grade (85.7).
TE George Kittle
The rookie tight end finally looked healthy again and made key plays. Kittle hauled in four passes for 52 yards. He caught a key 24-yard pass on the final drive to help set up the game-winning field goal. Kittle earned the team's fifth-highest grade (81.7).