49ers Top Performers vs. Titans According to Pro Football Focus

Garoppolo was very poised all day, especially against the blitz. The Titans sent a lot of extra rushers at the young quarterback, and he seemed unfazed. He completed 67% of his passes and posted a 104.7 passer rating against the blitz. Garoppolo finished the day completing 31 of his 43 passes for a career-high 381 yards, one touchdown and the team's seventh-highest overall grade (74.2). According to Pro Football Focus, he posted a 107.1 passer rating while operating in a clean pocket.

T Joe Staley

Staley was a key factor in keeping Garoppolo's blindside clean against the Titans. The eleven-year veteran earned the team's highest-overall grade (86.8). Staley is currently ranked as the seventh-best tackle in the league according to PFF with a season overall grade (83.9).

WR Marquise Goodwin

Goodwin continued his career season with another banner day on Sunday against the Titans. The fifth-year wide receiver hauled in a career-high 10 passes for 114 yards. He has now posted back-to-back 100-yard weeks for the first time in his young NFL career and is quickly becoming Garoppolo's go-to receiver. Goodwin has also now registered 50-or-more receiving yards in six consecutive games. The speedster's performance earned him the team's second-highest overall grade (86.4), and he was also awarded the "PFF game ball" for his performance in the 25-23 victory.

CB K'Waun Williams

Williams was only targeted twice, where he gave up two catches, but that was the extent of the damage. He was able to make a tackle as one of those catches was made and limited the other receiver to only get four yards after the catch. Williams also was able to leave his man and knock down a deep ball intended for Titans wide receiver Corey Davis. The 49ers nickel corner earned the team's fourth-highest overall grade (83.2).