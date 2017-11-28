49ers to Start Jimmy Garoppolo at QB in Week 13 vs. the Chicago Bears

Nov 28, 2017 at 07:11 AM

It's Jimmy Garoppolo time in San Francisco. The team announced on Tuesday that Garoppolo will be the 49ers starting quarterback against the Chicago Bears in Week 13.

Garoppolo played the last 1:07 during last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks after C.J. Beathard went down with an injury. In his three snaps, Garoppolo scrambled for four yards, completed an 8-yard pass to Aldrick Robinson to convert a fourth down and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Louis Murphy on the final play of the game.

Week 13 will mark Garoppolo's third-career NFL start. He owns a 2-0 record with 496 combined passing yards, no picks and a quarterback rating of 119.0 in his two starts for the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo replaces rookie C.J. Beathard under center, who went 1-4 in five starts this season. Beathard has thrown for 1,430 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions on the year. He's also scored three rushing touchdowns to give him seven total scores.

Only adding to the intrigue of Garoppolo's first start in a 49ers uniform is the fact that it will take place in his hometown. He grew up less than 30 miles northwest of Chicago in the city of Arlington Heights, Ill. Garoppolo then played college football 189 miles south of Chicago in Charleston, Ill., at Eastern Illinois University. He's sure to have plenty of family on hand at Soldier Field.

Both Kyle Shanahan and Garoppolo will speak to the media on Wednesday. We will have it all covered right here on 49ers.com.

