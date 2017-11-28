49ers to Start Jimmy Garoppolo at QB in Week 13 vs. the Chicago Bears

Week 13 will mark Garoppolo's third-career NFL start. He owns a 2-0 record with 496 combined passing yards, no picks and a quarterback rating of 119.0 in his two starts for the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo replaces rookie C.J. Beathard under center, who went 1-4 in five starts this season. Beathard has thrown for 1,430 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions on the year. He's also scored three rushing touchdowns to give him seven total scores.

Only adding to the intrigue of Garoppolo's first start in a 49ers uniform is the fact that it will take place in his hometown. He grew up less than 30 miles northwest of Chicago in the city of Arlington Heights, Ill. Garoppolo then played college football 189 miles south of Chicago in Charleston, Ill., at Eastern Illinois University. He's sure to have plenty of family on hand at Soldier Field.