49ers to Open 49ers Fit Fitness and Recovery Center at Westgate Center Outlet Mall

Fitness enthusiasts and San Francisco 49ers fans will be able to kick off their own training camp later this summer when 49ers Fit health and fitness center opens in San Jose. This one-of-a-kind fitness concept will consist of more than 36,500-square feet of floor space featuring brand new 49ers-branded strength and conditioning equipment, an innovative recovery lounge, a diverse slate of boutique-style group fitness classes, and a wide range of first-class amenities.

The 49ers Fit concept is being developed in collaboration with Mark Mastrov, Chairman of New Evolution Ventures and founder of 24 Hour Fitness, and will feature many of the same state-of-the-art fitness equipment and innovative recovery treatments used by 49ers players. Members of 49ers Fit will have access to fitness programs personally developed by the 49ers strength and conditioning team, helping members train just like the pros do.

"49ers Fit is going to be cutting edge in every sense of the word and we're going to leverage our unique organizational assets in ways that will make 49ers Fit one of the most dynamic gym experiences in the country," said 49ers President Al Guido. "Mark and his team are based in the Bay Area and know exactly what people want out of their gyms so we are excited to work with them to bring 49ers Fit from a vision to reality."

Scheduled to open this Fall at Westgate Center Outlet Mall (1600 Saratoga Ave., San Jose, CA), founding memberships for as low as $49 per month with no annual contracts will be available with $0 enrollment fee beginning June 16th when the new enrollment center opens in Westgate Center. New members will receive a founding member kit worth over $149 and be entered for a chance to win a VIP experience for the 49ers home opener of the 2018 season.

"Without a doubt, 49ers Fit is going to be considered the most innovative health & fitness facility in Northern California," said Mark Mastrov, chairman of 49ers Fit. "No gym in the Bay Area will offer the combination of high-end amenities and affordability found at 49ers Fit, truly making it a gym like no other."

Featuring space for athletes, families and workout enthusiasts of all levels, highlights of the initial 49ers Fit location include: a 40-yard turf area for sprint work, and functional and group training; expansive areas dedicated for strength training, cardio, free weights, and power training; personal training from elite fitness specialists; group classes including ride and yoga studios, as well as boutique-style fitness classes including HIIT, barre, core and boxing.

"The 49ers brand is a perfect match for a fitness concept and we look forward to developing winning fitness game plans for people throughout the Bay Area," added Mastrov.

49ers Fit members will also have access to an innovative recovery lounge, featuring cryotherapy, NormaTec, hydromassages and treatments delivered by the industry's leading experts. Additional 49ers Fit amenities include dry saunas and steam rooms, well-appointed men's and women's locker rooms and showers, a kids club, and fitness apparel-focused 49ers Team Store.