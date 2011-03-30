49ers to Host Female Sports Conference

On Wednesday, April 6, 2010 the San Francisco 49ers are partnering with the Bay Area Women's Sports Initiative (BAWSI) to co-host the 3rd annual T.H.I.N.K. GOLD! conference for high school girls focusing on maximizing the potential of young female athletes. T.H.I.N.K. GOLD! represents the event's objectives of imparting tips about "Training, Health, Inspiration, Nutrition, and Knowledge" for success in athletics and life. As part of the NFL's PLAY 60 Campaign, the 49ers and BAWSI are uniting to further encourage local female youth to participate in outdoor recreational sports activities in a healthy and successful manner.

"The San Francisco 49ers are once again honored to co-host the 3rd annual conference with BAWSI to continue to bring awareness of the importance of women's sports in the South Bay," said 49ers Community Relations/49ers Foundation Director Joanne Pasternack. "In alignment with the NFL's PLAY 60 Campaign, the conference will give the young women a chance to not only hear from some of the most elite female athletes in the Bay Area, but also learn more about how to live a healthy, balanced life."

The day's events, held from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the San Francisco 49ers practice facility in Santa Clara, will include:

-Inspirational messages from San Francisco 49ers executives and alumnus Brent Jones, and BAWSI Co-Founder and US Olympic and World Cup soccer star, Brandi Chastain

-Breakout sessions focusing on health, nutrition, and balancing school, family and athletics

-Peak performance workshop on the 49ers practice field led by San Francisco 49ers Strength and Conditioning Coach, Mark Uyeyama, along with Brandi Chastain

-Roundtable, small group discussions with female Olympians and professional athletes

-Session on peak performance co-hosted by Positive Coaching Alliance and Stanford Hospital & Clinics

-ZUMBA workout hosted by internationally competitive race walker, Susan Armenta

Attendees of the event include high school-age, female student athletes who applied to participate. In addition to the above, attendees will receive two tickets to a future 49ers home game, written materials, an event shirt, healthy food, a chance to win prizes, and the opportunity to take photos and interact with San Francisco 49ers alumni and other elite female athletes.