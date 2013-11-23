49ers to Face NFL's No. 1 Rushing Attack

Besides Morris, Washington has a running threat at quarterback with Robert Griffin III. The second-year signal-caller has 345 rushing yards, with an average of 5.2 yards per carry.

"There's a lot there," Fangio said. "You've got a running quarterback who can keep it. You've got a really good running back in Morris, who has gotten a lot of yards in the year and a half that he's been in the league. They do a really good job with it."

Washington leads the NFL averaging 155.2 yards per game, despite having a 3-7 record.

Griffin looks even more explosive in recent weeks, too. The promising quarterback tore two knee ligaments in a Wild Card loss to Seattle, but has improved his play-making ability throughout the regular season.

Fangio noted that Griffin is under center 30-35 percent of the time, mostly on first and second downs.

On those downs, Washington looks to bait opposing defenses into playing closer to the line of scrimmage. Tight coverage makes opponents susceptible to deep throws.

"They want to run the ball, run the ball and marry their first and second down play-action game to their running game, which they do a great job of, trying to get you to inch up, inch up and crowd the line for the running game and try to hit a big play in the passing game," Fangio said. "That's what they want you to do. Sometimes you're forced to do it. You hope you don't have to do it too much."