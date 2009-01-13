49ers to Celebrate Obama Inauguration

*BAY AREA TO CELEBRATE INAUGURATION OF PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA WITH HIGH IMPACT PARTY AT METREON IN SAN FRANCISCO Inauguration West Event to Raise Money for Local Charities

The San Francisco Bay Area will be able to share in the celebration of Barack Obama's historic presidential inauguration, while supporting several local charities with the star studded Inauguration West party (www.inaugurationwest.com) January 20 from 6-10 p.m. at the Metreon, it was announced today.

With big screen footage from Washington D.C., live music from the energetic and highly entertaining Morris Day and the Time, and several celebrities and local leaders scheduled to attend, including 49ers alumni players Ronnie Lott, Dwight Clark, Keena Turner, and Roger Craig and current 49ers center Eric Heitmann, Stanford basketball great Jennifer Azzi, Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Natalie Coughlin, and Golden State Warriors Stephen Jackson, Jamal Crawford Corey Maggette and Ronny Turiaf, among many others, Inauguration West offers the Bay Area a chance to participate in the presidential celebration.

"The Bay Area played a significant role in making the Presidency of Barack Obama a reality and we felt it was only natural that we join in the celebration of this historic event," said Ave Montague, creator of Inauguration West. "We know that not everyone can make it to Washington D.C. for the inauguration, so we are focused on providing people here with the next best thing. The diversity, the colorful entertainment and the excitement of the evening will all reflect the candidacy of Barack Obama."

The entertainment and atmosphere at Inauguration West will be as noteworthy as the occasion. Aside from Morris Day and the Time, the San Francisco Black Film Festival will present film clips of Barack Obama: The Man and His Journey; local artists will display Obama-related works; Energia do Samba, a Brazilian dance group, and Leung's White Crane Lion dance club will add vibrant performances; and renowned DJs The Rick and Russ Show will play danceable popular beats. Food will be provided by several renowned restaurateurs and chefs, including Cindy Pawlcyn (Mustard's, Cindy's Backstreet Kitchen and Go Fish of Napa) and Victor Scargle of Go Fish.