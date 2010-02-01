49ers to Board 'Go Red Express'

Feb 01, 2010 at 03:11 AM

On Friday, the Go Red Express will zip through the heart of Silicon Valley on National Wear Red Day, with a team of Go Red supporters including heart disease survivors, 49ers players and wives, physicians and more who will be armed with lifesaving information about heart disease prevention.

Eighty percent of cardiac events could be prevented by actions like eating better, exercising more and avoiding tobacco, according to the American Heart Association. Heart diseases devastate millions of Americans of all ages and cause nearly 950,000 deaths a year. It's time to speak up and save lives.

The Wear Red Day stops are:

-9:00 a.m.: Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara, where the day will be kicked off with a presentation of the National Wear Red Day proclamation, guest speakers, and quick health checks.

-10:00 a.m.: Wilcox High School in Santa Clara. The senior class at Wilcox will welcome the bus tour with a memorable assembly for participants.

-11:00 a.m.: Liberty Tower in Santa Clara. The Go Red Express will move from the young to the young at heart. The Liberty Tower stop will feature a talk from a noted Bay Area cardiologist, who will lead a special Q&A session.

-Noon: Abbott Laboratories Worldwide, the Bay Area Hometown Sponsor of Go Red For Women, will host a heart-healthy lunch and wrap up the morning-long adventure in style.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Power Rankings: Where Do the 49ers Land Heading into Season Finale?

Following Trey Lance's first home start and another dominant outing by San Francisco's defense, here's a look at how national pundits have ranked the 49ers heading into Week 18.
news

Trey Lance Earns League-Wide Recognition Following Week 17 Win Over Texans

Following his first victory as a starter, Trey Lance﻿ has earned his first-career nomination for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week honors.
news

75 for 75: Marshall's Wrong-Way Run

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Garoppolo, Moseley and Greenlaw 

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising