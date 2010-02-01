49ers to Board 'Go Red Express'

On Friday, the Go Red Express will zip through the heart of Silicon Valley on National Wear Red Day, with a team of Go Red supporters including heart disease survivors, 49ers players and wives, physicians and more who will be armed with lifesaving information about heart disease prevention.

Eighty percent of cardiac events could be prevented by actions like eating better, exercising more and avoiding tobacco, according to the American Heart Association. Heart diseases devastate millions of Americans of all ages and cause nearly 950,000 deaths a year. It's time to speak up and save lives.

The Wear Red Day stops are:

-9:00 a.m.: Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara, where the day will be kicked off with a presentation of the National Wear Red Day proclamation, guest speakers, and quick health checks.

-10:00 a.m.: Wilcox High School in Santa Clara. The senior class at Wilcox will welcome the bus tour with a memorable assembly for participants.

-11:00 a.m.: Liberty Tower in Santa Clara. The Go Red Express will move from the young to the young at heart. The Liberty Tower stop will feature a talk from a noted Bay Area cardiologist, who will lead a special Q&A session.