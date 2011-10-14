49ers Support Children's Hospital & Education

The San Francisco 49ers Foundation was proud to take part in BlackRock's Connectivity and Giving Program on Oct. 14, which raised more than $830,000 for Children's Hospital & Research Center Oakland and College Summit.

49ers Owner Dr. John York, President Jed York, and alumni Guy McIntyre, Dennis Brown, Dave Fiore, Willie Harper, Allan Kennedy, Milt McColl, Steve Bono, and Riki Ellison were all in attendance, and participated in the fundraising events, which culminated with a spirited live auction and barbecue at The Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay. The most sought-after auction item was a 49ers road trip package including a pair of tickets, airfare and accommodations, which set the bar high for a good cause.

"Anybody in professional sports has the privilege and honor to stand up in front of their community and offer their support to those in need. It's an honor to represent the 49ers in that capacity," said John York. "The work we do in the community and with the 49ers Foundation couldn't be accomplished without collaborations with great partners like BlackRock, and impactful organizations to support like College Summit and Children's Hospital Oakland. With BlackRock's involvement, we are able to reach far more than we could reach on our own and with our cooperation, they are able to raise more and do more than they could do independently."

"We could not serve the kids whom we serve if it weren't for events like this, and this means so much to so many children," said Bert Lubin, MD, President and CEO of Children's Hospital & Research Center Oakland. "We're a hospital that is a safety net, that serves children in need regardless of their ability to pay, and the only way we can sustain ourselves is if donors like BlackRock and the 49ers and others become part of our team. So, thank you."

College Summit Northern California was equally thankful for the support shown by those involved. "The generosity of these firms to give back to their communities and support high school students in the Bay Area is deeply admirable," said Paul Collins, Executive Director of College Summit Northern California. "This gift demonstrates to area students that the people and businesses in our community care and want them to succeed."

Former 49ers player Dennis Brown took part in the day's bowling tournament, and was impressed with the excitement and energy of the BlackRock employees and partners present at the event.

"They said this is something they've been building on and looking forward to for the entire week, and looking around, everyone's really into it," Brown said. "It's a great cause, and with us and the 49ers Foundation anything that falls in line with keeping kids safe, on track and in school, we are all for it. So, it's been a fun afternoon."

"The 49ers and the 49ers Foundation have been a great partner for us at BlackRock," said Michael Latham, co-head of BlackRock's San Francisco office. "They are able to really rally the community and the alumni players and ownership have been tireless helping us to get everybody excited about the event."

Executive Director of Community Relations and the 49ers Foundation Joanne Pasternack spoke on the significance of the 49ers partnership with BlackRock.