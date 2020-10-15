Former 49ers DE Fred Dean Passes Away

Oct 15, 2020 at 10:08 AM
49ers Staff

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Fred Dean passed away Wednesday night at the age of 68. A Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2008) and Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame inductee (2009), Dean helped the 49ers capture the Super Bowl XVI and Super Bowl XIX Championships.

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers organization:

"The 49ers family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the game's all-time greats, Fred Dean. Fred not only impacted countless opposing quarterbacks throughout his career, but also the future of the game of football as one of the NFL's first true pass rushing specialists. Although sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until Fred's eighth season in the league, his 93.5 sacks would rank among the top 50 all-time to this day.

"From the minute he joined the 49ers, Fred immediately helped to change the team's fortunes. In just his first game with the team, he put in an all-time performance against the Dallas Cowboys that not only helped defeat a nemesis but propelled the 49ers to our first Super Bowl Championship later that year.

"As the 49ers marched through the NFL, often having opponents on the ropes early in games, Fred was referred to by his teammates as "The Closer" for his ability to deliver the knockout blow to opposing offenses. One of the most feared defenders in the game, he is remembered as a quiet, fun-loving, sincere, country gentleman. Fred's accolades were numerous, but his love for the game, his teammates and those close to him are what endeared him to so many."

Remembering Fred Dean

Looking back at Hall of Famer Fred Dean's 49ers career.

Fred Dean and Ronnie Lott
1 / 29
Fred Dean tries to warm up
2 / 29
Fred Dean, Jimmy Johnson
3 / 29
Fred Dean walks the stage in his Hall of Fame jacket
4 / 29
Fred Dean with his bust and a painting of him in action
5 / 29
Fred Dean on the move against the Packers
6 / 29
Candid shot of Fred Dean
7 / 29
Fred Dean gets ready to go
8 / 29
Fred Dean versus the Steelers
9 / 29
Fred Dean on the Prowl
10 / 29
Fred Dean_49ers HOF_3
11 / 29
Fred Dean versus the Giants
12 / 29
Fred Dean on the Go
13 / 29
Close up of Fred Dean
14 / 29
The York's and the DeBartolo's with Fred Dean
15 / 29
Fred Dean enjoys the Pro Bowl
16 / 29
Fred Dean versus the Rams
17 / 29
Fred Dean versus the Jets
18 / 29
Fred Dean Day
19 / 29
Fred Dean's first game as a 49ers was against the Cowboys
20 / 29
Fred Dean in action
21 / 29
Fred Dean
22 / 29
DE Fred Dean against the Bengals
23 / 29
Fred Dean smiles from the bench.
24 / 29
Dean honored at halftime.
25 / 29
Fred Dean signs autographs
26 / 29
49ers Team Owner Jed York and Fred Dean
27 / 29
Fred Dean's jersey on display at the Hall
28 / 29
Fred Dean
29 / 29

After joining the 49ers in a 1981 mid-season trade from the San Diego Chargers, Dean appeared in 57 regular season games (five starts) and nine postseason contests (one start) with San Francisco. Once sacks became an official statistic in 1982, Dean was credited with 28.0 sacks and was a four-time All-Pro (1979-81 & 1983) and Pro Bowl (1979-81 & 1983) selection. He was also named the United Press International's (UPI) NFC Defensive Player of the Year in 1981. In 1983, he registered a career-high 17.5 sacks, which ranks as the second-most in a single season in franchise history. That season, he racked up a franchise single-game record 6.0 sacks in San Francisco's 27-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints on November 13, 1983.

Born Frederick Rudolph Dean in Arcadia, LA, he attended Louisiana Tech University where he earned All-Southland Conference honors and was part of teams that won 44 of 48 career games. Dean spent more than six seasons with the San Diego Chargers (1975-81) after the team selected him with the 33rd overall selection in the 1975 NFL Draft.

