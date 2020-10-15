Former 49ers DE Fred Dean Passes Away

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Fred Dean passed away Wednesday night at the age of 68. A Pro Football Hall of Fame selection (2008) and Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. 49ers Hall of Fame inductee (2009), Dean helped the 49ers capture the Super Bowl XVI and Super Bowl XIX Championships.

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers organization:

"The 49ers family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the game's all-time greats, Fred Dean. Fred not only impacted countless opposing quarterbacks throughout his career, but also the future of the game of football as one of the NFL's first true pass rushing specialists. Although sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until Fred's eighth season in the league, his 93.5 sacks would rank among the top 50 all-time to this day.

"From the minute he joined the 49ers, Fred immediately helped to change the team's fortunes. In just his first game with the team, he put in an all-time performance against the Dallas Cowboys that not only helped defeat a nemesis but propelled the 49ers to our first Super Bowl Championship later that year.