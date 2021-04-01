49ers, SportTechie Partner to Host Fifth-Annual Horizon Summit Online

The San Francisco 49ers and SportTechie have partnered once again to host the fifth-annual Horizon Summit, the first-of-its-kind sports business, data and analytics conference on July 28-29, 2021. Just as it was last year, the conference will be held online with complimentary registration for all to attend.

This year's event is headlined by keynote speakers Jon Gordon, a best-selling author, and Jason Wright, President of the Washington Football Team. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks and attendees can register HorizonSummit.com for regularly updates via email.

A diverse lineup of industry thought-leaders will dissect the most important trends shaping the business strategy and analytics industry, with content tracks such as Silicon Valley Data Strategies, Next Gen Vendor Tech, Smart Venues, CRM & Analytics and Fan Engagement. As our world continues to trend towards a sense of normality, this event will ensure that attendees – whether working for leagues, teams, corporate partners, vendors, innovators or investors – are prepared for the eventual widespread return of fans to venues across the world in the post-pandemic sports landscape.

"Like the rest of the conference industry, we had to take the Horizon Summit virtual for the first time last year and were pleased to see that attendance and participation surpass all our expectations, making for an easy decision to replicate that format this year," said Sean Kundu, 49ers VP of Corporate Development. "After the most treacherous year in sports and sports business, we are thrilled to host industry professionals – from entry-level to C-Suite – to provide valuable insights on advancements in data analytics and sharing of best practices."

Over 5,000 registrants attended the 2020 virtual Horizon Summit, representing 73 countries and over 3,000 organizations and 260 sports teams. Since the event concluded last June, total webinar views have surpassed 18,000 views, a true testament to the quality of speakers, sessions, and showcases available at the Horizon Summit.