49ers Snap Count: Week 14 at Houston

It's time for our weekly look at the snap count totals for the San Francisco 49ers. Here are some playing time observations from the team's 26-16 win in Week 14 against the Houston Texans. Below is a list of reps for each player, broken down by phase of the game.
- Greg Mabin played 26 snaps, primarily in the second half as he replaced Dontae Johnson. Mabin played admirably against DeAndre Hopkins following the receiver's second touchdown of the game. Johnson still played 52 snaps, re-entering the game following Ahkello Witherspoon's knee injury.
- There was a healthy rotation on the defensive line. Playing time was split up as follows: DeForest Buckner (53), Solomon Thomas (44), Sheldon Day (34), Cassius Marsh (33), Aaron Lynch (27), Elvis Dumervil (26), Garrett Celek (26) and Earl Mitchell (25).
- Zane Beadles started at right tackle in place of the injured Trent Brown (shoulder) and played all 73 offensive snaps.
- Beyond Marquise Goodwin, the rest of the wideouts split playing time fairly evenly. Goodwin played 52 snaps. Trent Taylor and Kendrick Bourne each played 31 snaps. Louis Murphy played 29 snaps. Aldrick Robinson played 26 snaps.
- Garrett Celek appears to have taken over as the 49ers No. 1 tight end. He out-snapped George Kittle 61-20.
- Reuben Foster went down briefly, but never missed a snap. It was reported postgame that he just got the wind knocked out of him.
- Pierre Garçon and Matt Breida were close to a 50/50 split of reps. Hyde played 41 snaps to Breida's 32.