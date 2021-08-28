49ers Sign WR River Cracraft; Waive WR Richie James

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed WR River Cracraft to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured WR Richie James.
Cracraft (6-0, 198) signed a one-year extension with the 49ers on February 22, 2021. He was later waived on August 24, 2021.
James (5-9, 185) appeared in 40 games (10 starts) and registered 38 receptions for 689 yards and three touchdowns after the team drafted him in the seventh round (240th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He also added 51 punt returns for 373 yards and 47 kickoff returns for 1,081 yards and one touchdown on special teams.