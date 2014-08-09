49ers Sign WR Lance Lewis, Waive WR Chuck Jacobs

Lewis originally signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2012, and was later waived by Washington on Aug. 27, 2012. He returned to the Redskins on May 14, 2013, and was waived on Aug. 31, 2013. The following day, he was added to Washington's practice squad. He was later elevated to the active roster on Nov. 21, 2013, where he saw action in three games prior to his release on Dec. 18, 2013. He was then signed to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad on Dec. 20, 2013, where he spent the remainder of the season. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Cowboys on Dec. 30, 2013, and was later waived on May 12, 2014.