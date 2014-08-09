49ers Sign WR Lance Lewis, Waive WR Chuck Jacobs

The San Francisco 49ers offensive attack is hard at work. Enjoy the best images from camp.
The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Lance Lewis to a two-year deal. To make room on the roster, the team has waived/injured wide receiver Chuck Jacobs.
Lewis originally signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2012, and was later waived by Washington on Aug. 27, 2012. He returned to the Redskins on May 14, 2013, and was waived on Aug. 31, 2013. The following day, he was added to Washington's practice squad. He was later elevated to the active roster on Nov. 21, 2013, where he saw action in three games prior to his release on Dec. 18, 2013. He was then signed to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad on Dec. 20, 2013, where he spent the remainder of the season. He signed a reserve/futures contract with the Cowboys on Dec. 30, 2013, and was later waived on May 12, 2014.
A 25-year-old native of Concord, N.C., Lewis spent two seasons (2010-11) at East Carolina University, where he played in 22 games (21 starts), recording 149 receptions for 1,716 yards and 22 touchdowns. In 2010, he earned Second-Team All-Conference USA honors, finishing the season with 89 receptions for 1,116 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Jacobs was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the 49ers on May 7, 2013, and spent the entire 2013 season on the team's practice squad.
