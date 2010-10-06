49ers Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

Oct 06, 2010 at 03:57 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed TE Colin Cloherty and LB Eric Bakhtiari to the team's practice squad.

Cloherty (6-2, 245) originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts on April 30, 2009. He played in one game with the Colts and registered one reception for two yards. Cloherty spent the majority of the 2009 season on the Colts practice squad before being signed to their active roster for the season finale. Cloherty was with the Colts through training camp in 2010 and was released in the final cuts.

Cloherty, a 23-year old native of Bethesda, MD, starred collegiately at Brown, where he registered 99 receptions for 1,211 yards and nine touchdowns.

Bakhtiari (6-3, 250) originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers in 2008. He has spent time on the Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans practice squads before being signed to the Titans active roster on December 12, 2009. Bakhtiari played in three games for the Titans in 2009. He was released by the Titans at the end of training camp on September 4, 2010.

Bakhtiari, a 25-year old native of San Mateo, CA, starred collegiately at San Diego, where he was a two-time Pioneer League Defensive Player of the Year (2006-07) and three-time first-team All-PFL (2005-07).

