49ers Sign T Pashos; LB Briggs Waived

The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of T Tony Pashos to a one-year contract. The team also announced that LB Diyral Briggs has been waived.
Pashos (6-6, 326) was originally selected in the fifth round (173rd overall) of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. After spending four seasons with Baltimore, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent on March 3, 2007. Pashos was released by the Jaguars on September 5, 2009.
Pashos has played in 69 career games (54 starts). He has started 49 of the last 50 games, including playoffs, over the last three seasons.
A 29-year-old, native of Palos Heights, IL, Pashos played collegiately at Illinois.