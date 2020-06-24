49ers Sign Seventh-round Pick Jauan Jennings

Jennings (6-3, 212) was selected by the 49ers in the seventh round (217th overall) of this year's NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He appeared in 50 games (30 starts) in five years (2015-19) at Tennessee and finished his collegiate career ranked fifth in school history in receptions (146), fourth in receiving yards (2,153) and tied for fifth in touchdown receptions (18). He also tallied 25 carries for 93 yards and one touchdown on the ground. As a senior, he was selected a team MVP and captain as he appeared in 13 games (nine starts) and registered 59 receptions for 969 yards and eight touchdowns. He also added 13 carries for 51 yards and one touchdown on the ground. In 2018, he appeared in 12 games (five starts) and recorded 30 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns after redshirting in 2017. In 2016, he appeared in all 13 games (nine starts) and recorded 40 receptions for 580 yards and seven touchdowns and also threw a four-yard touchdown pass. As a freshman in 2015, he appeared in 11 games (six starts) and recorded 14 receptions for 149 yards and completed one pass for a 58-yard touchdown.