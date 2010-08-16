49ers Sign RB Brian Westbrook

One of the most prolific backs in Philadelphia Eagles history, Westbrook is the franchise's all-time leader in yards from scrimmage (9,785) and touches (1,734). He also ranks second in Philadelphia's record books in rushing yards (5,995), while ranking third in total touchdowns (68), receptions (426), rushing touchdowns (37), rushing attempts (1,308) and rushing average (4.6 yards per carry). Westbrook also holds the Eagles all-time single-season records in both total yards from scrimmage (2,104 in 2007) and receptions (90 in 2007).

Westbrook's career numbers also rank among the best in the NFL. Since 2004, he ranks third in the NFL with 8,561 yards from scrimmage and leads all running backs in receptions (380), receiving yards (3,372), receiving touchdowns (25) and yards after the catch (3,152). Westbrook is the only active player, and one of seven in NFL history, to register at least 25 rushing touchdowns and 25 receiving touchdowns.

The Fort Washington, MD, native brings with him a wealth of postseason experience, as he helped lead Philadelphia to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons. Westbrook has played in 11 playoff games (9 starts) and ranks first in Eagles postseason history in career rushing yards (591), tied for second in career rushing TDs (3), tied for first in career total TDs (6), and second in career rushing attempts (129). Westbrook helped propel the Eagles to four appearances in the NFC Championship Game (he was not able to participate in the 2003 contest due to a triceps injury) and Super Bowl XXXIX.

The two-time Pro Bowler (2004 & 2007) now joins RB Frank Gore to form one of the most potent running back tandems in the NFL. The duo has combined for 14,438 yards from scrimmage (10,411 yards rushing, 4,027 yards receiving) since 2005, ranking tops among any active running back tandems in the NFL.Westbrook also joins former Eagles teammates CB Will James (2006-07), S Michael Lewis (2002-06) and LB Takeo Spikes (2007) on the current 49ers roster. Lewis and Westbrook were members of the same draft class in Philadelphia.

Most Yards From Scrimmage By Active RB Tandems Since 2005 Players Rush Yds Rec. Yds Total Yds from Scrimmage 1. Frank GoreBrian Westbrook (SF) 10,411 4,027 14,438 2. Larry Johnson

Clinton Portis (WAS) 10,835 2,443 13,278 3. Thomas Jones

Jamaal Charles (KC) 7,855 1,348 9,203 4. LaDanian Tomlinson

Shonn Green 7,131 1,933 9,064 5. Steven Jackson

Kenneth Darby (STL) 6,335 2,393 8.728