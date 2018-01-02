49ers Sign Nine Players to Reserves/Future Contracts

Jan 02, 2018 at 02:49 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed WR DeAndre Carter, FB Malcolm Johnson, OL Andrew Lauderdale, LB Boseko Lokombo, QB Nick Mullens, T Pace Murphy, DB Trovon Reed, CB Channing Stribling and TE Cole Wick to Reserve/Future contracts. All of the players, with the exception of Johnson, finished the 2017 season on the team's practice squad.

Johnson (6-1, 231) was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round (195th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. In two seasons with the Browns (2015-16), he appeared in 19 games (six starts) and registered nine receptions for 59 yards (6.6 average). He was waived by the Browns on October 24, 2016 and signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad on November 23, 2016 where he spent part of the remainder of the season. After singing a Reserve/Future contract with the Seahawks on January 16, 2017, he was placed on the Injured Reserve List on May 12, and was later waived/injured on June 20.

A 25-year-old native of Tuscaloosa, AL, Johnson attended Mississippi State University (2010-14), where he appeared in 45 games (23 starts) and registered 79 receptions for 1,148 yards and 10 touchdowns as a tight end.

