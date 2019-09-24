49ers Sign LS Garrison Sanborn

Sep 24, 2019 at 09:49 AM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed LS Garrison Sanborn to a one-year deal.

Sanborn (6-1, 240) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 5, 2009. He has appeared in 160 games throughout his career with the Bills (2009-16) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-18), and registered 32 tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams. Last season, Sanborn was re-signed by the Buccaneers on September 3, 2018, appeared in all 16 games and registered four special teams tackles.

A 34-year-old native of Tampa, FL, Sanborn attended Florida State University. In five years with the Seminoles (2003-07), he appeared in 32 games and served as the primary long snapper in his final two seasons (2006-07).

