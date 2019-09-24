49ers Sign LS Garrison Sanborn

Sanborn (6-1, 240) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 5, 2009. He has appeared in 160 games throughout his career with the Bills (2009-16) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-18), and registered 32 tackles and one fumble recovery on special teams. Last season, Sanborn was re-signed by the Buccaneers on September 3, 2018, appeared in all 16 games and registered four special teams tackles.