49ers Sign LBs Davis and Long

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have signed LB Bruce Davis and LB Brandon Long. The team also announced that LB Martail Burnett was waived/injured.

Davis (6-3, 252) originally entered the league as a third round draft pick (88th overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2008 NFL Draft. He played in five games for the Steelers in 2008. Davis was released at the end of training camp in 2009 and was signed to the New England Patriots practice squad in October 2009, where he spent the remainder of the season. He was waived by the Patriots in May 2010, and was claimed off waivers by the Denver Broncos on June 1. The Broncos released Davis on July 27.

Davis, a 24-year old native of Los Angeles, CA, starred collegiately at UCLA where he ranks second in school history with 29.5 career sacks. He was a two-time All-American and All-Pac 10 selection.

Long (6-3, 254), originally signed with the 49ers on April 30, 2010, and was released on June 18.

Long, a 23-year old from Canton, OH, tallied 68 tackles in four seasons at Michigan State, including 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, in 43 career games. As a senior in 2008, Long was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by the media and had a career-high 39 tackles, including 5.5 sacks.