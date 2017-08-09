49ers Sign LB Sean Porter, Release OL Jeremy Zuttah

View every player currently on the San Francisco 49ers 2017 90-man roster.
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed linebacker Sean Porter to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has released offensive lineman Jeremy Zuttah.
Porter (6-1, 242) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. After missing his entire rookie season due to injury, he appeared in one game with Cincinnati in 2014. He began the 2015 season on the Physically Unable to Perform List, prior to being waived on November 30, 2015. On December 7, 2015, he was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad where he spent the remainder of the season. In 2016, he spent time on the Jaguars practice squad, was promoted to the active roster and saw action in two games. He was released by the team on May 1, 2017.
A 26-year-old native of Schertz, TX, Porter attended Texas A&M University where he appeared in 52 games (41 starts) and totaled 261 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one interception.
Porter will wear number 32.
Zuttah (6-4, 300) was acquired via trade from the Baltimore Ravens on March 15, 2017, and has played in 131 career games (117 starts).