49ers Sign LB Sean Porter, Release OL Jeremy Zuttah

Porter (6-1, 242) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. After missing his entire rookie season due to injury, he appeared in one game with Cincinnati in 2014. He began the 2015 season on the Physically Unable to Perform List, prior to being waived on November 30, 2015. On December 7, 2015, he was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad where he spent the remainder of the season. In 2016, he spent time on the Jaguars practice squad, was promoted to the active roster and saw action in two games. He was released by the team on May 1, 2017.