49ers Sign LB Austin Calitro, Place LB Malcolm Smith on IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed linebacker Austin Calitro to a two-year deal and placed linebacker Malcolm Smith on the Injured Reserve List.

Calitro (6-0, 240) originally signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 5, 2017 out of Villanova University and was later waived by the team on May 15. During his time at Villanova (2012-16), he appeared in 48 games and registered 220 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

As a senior in 2016, Calitro tied the team lead with 86 tackles and also registered 12 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, earning First-Team All-CAA honors. In 2015, he led the team in tackles (90) and forced fumbles (three), finished with 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks while earning Third-Team All-CAA honors. He played in all 14 games in 2014 and had 33 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one pass defensed. Following a redshirt season in 2012, he appeared in 10 games and had 11 tackles in 2013.

A 23-year-old native of Danbury, CT, Calitro attended Danbury High School.

Calitro will wear number 47.