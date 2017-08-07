49ers Sign LB Austin Calitro, Place LB Malcolm Smith on IR

Aug 07, 2017 at 04:13 AM

49ers 2017 90-man Roster in Photos

View every player currently on the San Francisco 49ers 2017 90-man roster.

Armstead, Arik -- DL
1 / 88
Armstrong, Ray-Ray -- LB
2 / 88
Barkley, Matt -- QB
3 / 88
Barnes, Tim -- C
4 / 88
Beadles, Zane -- G
5 / 88
Beathard, C.J. -- QB
6 / 88
Bell, Blake -- TE
7 / 88
Bibbs, Kapri -- RB
8 / 88
Blair, Ronald -- DL
9 / 88
Bolden, Victor -- WR
10 / 88
Bourne, Kendrick -- WR
11 / 88
Bowman, NaVorro -- LB
12 / 88
Brieda, Matt -- RB
13 / 88
Brown, Trent -- OL
14 / 88
Buckner, DeForest -- DL
15 / 88
Burbridge, Aaron -- WR
16 / 88
Calitro, Austin -- LB
17 / 88
Carradine, Tank -- DL
18 / 88
Carter, DeAndre -- WR
19 / 88
Celek, Garrett -- TE
20 / 88
Colbert, Adrian -- DB
21 / 88
Coyle, Brock -- LB
22 / 88
Davis, Will -- CB
23 / 88
Dial, Quinton -- NT
24 / 88
Douzable, Leger -- NT
25 / 88
Dumervil, Elvis -- LB
26 / 88
Flynn, John -- OL
27 / 88
Foster, Reuben -- LB
28 / 88
Fusco, Brandon -- OL
29 / 88
Gardner, Andrew -- OL
30 / 88
Garnett, Joshua -- G
31 / 88
Garçon, Pierre -- WR
32 / 88
Gilliam, Garry -- OL
33 / 88
Goodwin, Marquise -- WR
34 / 88
Gould, Robbie -- K
35 / 88
Harold, Eli -- LB
36 / 88
Hightower, Tim -- RB
37 / 88
Hikutini, Cole -- TE
38 / 88
Hoyer, Brian -- QB
39 / 88
Hyde, Carlos -- RB
40 / 88
Iworah, Prince Charles -- CB
41 / 88
Jackson, Asa -- CB
42 / 88
Jerome, Lorenzo -- DB
43 / 88
Johnson, Dontae -- CB
44 / 88
Jones, Chris -- DL
45 / 88
Jones, D.J. -- DL
46 / 88
Jones, Don -- DB
47 / 88
Juszczyk, Kyle -- FB
48 / 88
Kerley, Jeremy -- WR
49 / 88
Kilgore, Daniel -- C
50 / 88
Kittle, George -- TE
51 / 88
Lauderdale, Andrew -- OL
52 / 88
Lynch, Aaron -- LB
53 / 88
Magnuson, Erik -- OL
54 / 88
Mark, Sen'Derrick -- DL
55 / 88
McCloskey, Tyler -- FB
56 / 88
Mitchell, Earl -- NT
57 / 88
Mostert, Raheem -- RB
58 / 88
Mullens, Nick -- QB
59 / 88
Murphy, Louis -- WR
60 / 88
Nelson, Kyle -- TE/LS
61 / 88
Nwachukwu, Noble -- DL
62 / 88
Patrick, Tim -- WR
63 / 88
Paulsen, Logan -- TE
64 / 88
Pinion, Bradley -- P
65 / 88
Price, Norman -- OL
66 / 88
Reaser, Keith -- CB
67 / 88
Redmond, Will -- CB
68 / 88
Reid, Eric -- S
69 / 88
Robinson, Aldrick -- WR
70 / 88
Robinson, Rashard -- CB
71 / 88
Rose, Nick -- K
72 / 88
Skov, Shayne -- LB
73 / 88
Smelter, DeAndre -- WR
74 / 88
Practice Photos
75 / 88
Sunseri, Vinnie -- S
76 / 88
Tartt, Jaquiski -- S
77 / 88
Taumoepenu, Pita -- LB
78 / 88
Taylor, Trent -- WR
79 / 88
Theus, John -- OL
80 / 88
Thomas, Solomon -- DL
81 / 88
Tomlinson, Laken -- OL
82 / 88
Ward, Jimmie -- DB
83 / 88
Watson, Dekoda -- LB
84 / 88
Williams Jr., Darrell -- OL
85 / 88
Williams, Joe -- RB
86 / 88
Williams, K'Waun -- CB
87 / 88
Witherspoon, Ahkello -- DB
88 / 88
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed linebacker Austin Calitro to a two-year deal and placed linebacker Malcolm Smith on the Injured Reserve List.

Calitro (6-0, 240) originally signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 5, 2017 out of Villanova University and was later waived by the team on May 15. During his time at Villanova (2012-16), he appeared in 48 games and registered 220 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

As a senior in 2016, Calitro tied the team lead with 86 tackles and also registered 12 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, earning First-Team All-CAA honors. In 2015, he led the team in tackles (90) and forced fumbles (three), finished with 11.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks while earning Third-Team All-CAA honors. He played in all 14 games in 2014 and had 33 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one pass defensed. Following a redshirt season in 2012, he appeared in 10 games and had 11 tackles in 2013.

A 23-year-old native of Danbury, CT, Calitro attended Danbury High School.

Calitro will wear number 47.

Smith (6-0, 225) originally signed with the team as a free agent on March 9, 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Two 49ers Linebackers Make PFF's Top 32

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'Dying to Get' WR Jalen Hurd on the Field

After missing both of the 49ers last two seasons due to isolated injuries, Garoppolo believes Hurd can be a large part of the 49ers offensive success in 2021.
news

49ers Announce Pride Month Celebration Plans

The 49ers announced month-long plans for the organization's annual celebration of June LGBTQ+ Pride month including the release of a genderless retail line.
news

Morning Report: Injury Update on Jeff Wilson Jr.

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
Advertising