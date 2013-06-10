49ers Sign FB Jason Schepler

Jun 10, 2013 at 05:33 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 
051313-Schepler-Header.jpg

The San Francisco 49ers have signed FB Jason Schepler to a three-year deal. To make room on the roster for Schepler, the team has waived FB Alex Debniak.

Schepler was originally signed by the team on May 7.  He played in 49 games (26 starts) for Northern Illinois, catching 14 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns in his career. A second-team Academic All-American as a senior, the team captain caught three passes for 65 yards and one touchdown, helping the Huskies earn a berth in the Orange Bowl. He served as a key blocker for Northern Illinois, which ranked 12th in the NCAA in rushing in 2012 (238.2 yards per game). Prior to taking a medical redshirt year in 2011, Schepler caught a career-high eight passes for 93 yards in 2010.

Debniak (6-2, 240) was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the 49ers on May 7, 2013.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

