49ers Sign Draft Picks McKillop, Jean-Francois

The San Francisco 49ers announced today that they have signed fifth-round draft choice LB Scott McKillop and seventh-round draft choice DE Ricky Jean-Francois to four-year contracts. The players become the second and third 2009 draft picks to sign contracts with their NFL teams this offseason. Lions QB Matthew Stafford signed his contract prior to the start of the draft.

"It says a lot about these young men that they have made it a priority to get their contract negotiations out of the way early," said 49ers general manager Scot McCloughan. "Now they have the ability to focus solely on helping to make this team better and starting their professional careers off on the right foot. The cooperation we received from their agents was tremendous."