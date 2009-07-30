49ers Sign DL Babatunde Oshinowo

Oshinowo (6-1, 325) originally entered the league as a sixth-round selection (181st overall) by the Cleveland Browns in the 2006 NFL Draft. That year, Oshinowo spent time on the practice squad and was on the Browns active roster for three games, appearing in one and registering two tackles. He signed with the Chicago Bears in 2007, where he was on the practice squad before being activated for the final three games of the season, appearing in one. Oshinowo was on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad in 2008. He signed with the Carolina Panthers on January 28, 2009, but was released on June 26.