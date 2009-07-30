49ers Sign DL Babatunde Oshinowo

Jul 30, 2009 at 10:03 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday the signing of DL Babatunde Oshinowo to a one-year deal.

Oshinowo (6-1, 325) originally entered the league as a sixth-round selection (181st overall) by the Cleveland Browns in the 2006 NFL Draft. That year, Oshinowo spent time on the practice squad and was on the Browns active roster for three games, appearing in one and registering two tackles. He signed with the Chicago Bears in 2007, where he was on the practice squad before being activated for the final three games of the season, appearing in one. Oshinowo was on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad in 2008. He signed with the Carolina Panthers on January 28, 2009, but was released on June 26. 

Oshinowo, 26, is a native of Naperville, IL, and played collegiately at Stanford.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign RB Chris Thompson, DL Eddie Yarbrough to Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed Thompson﻿ and Yarbrough﻿ to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released TE ﻿Jordan Matthews﻿.
news

75 for 75: First NFL Victory

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
news

49ers Announce 10-Year Commitment to Extend Social Justice Grant Program

Following the team's $1M grant to 10 social justice organizations that produced tangible results over the last year, the 49ers announce an additional $5 million investment.
news

Morning Report: Power Rankings as 49ers Start Season 2-0

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising