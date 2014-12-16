49ers Sign Desmond Bishop, Place Kassim Osgood on IR

The San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Desmond Bishop to a one-year deal on Tuesday. In order to make room on the roster, the team has placed wide receiver Kassim Osgood on the Injured Reserve List. The team also announced they have signed tight end Xavier Grimble to the team's practice squad.

Bishop has played in 73 games (27 starts) and registered 318 tackles, 9.0 sacks, one interception, seven forced fumbles and nine passes defensed in his career. He has also added 53 special teams tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on specials teams.

Bishop was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Packers (2007-12) before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. After one season with the Vikings, Bishop signed with the Arizona Cardinals on August 14, 2014. He was later released by the Cardinals on December 1.

A 30-year-old native of Fairfield, CA, Bishop played collegiately at the University of California, where he earned First-Team All-Pac-10 honors as a senior. He began his collegiate career at the City College of San Francisco and was named the California Junior College Player of the Year in 2004.

Osgood, a 12-year veteran, has played in 177 games (17 starts), registering 45 receptions for 766 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 141 special teams tackles. Over the past two seasons with San Francisco, he appeared in 27 games and recorded 19 special teams tackles.

Grimble was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants on May 15, 2014. He spent the offseason and training camp with the Giants before being waived on August 26. He was signed to the 49ers practice squad on September 15, before being released on November 18. He then signed to the Patriots practice squad on November 26 and was released on November 28.