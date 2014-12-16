49ers Sign Desmond Bishop, Place Kassim Osgood on IR

Dec 16, 2014 at 01:40 AM

49ers 53-man Roster in Pictures

A look at the full, active 49ers roster for the 2014 season. If jersey number in photo differs from that listed in the description, the latter is correct.

1 -- Josh Johnson
1 / 53
2 -- Blaine Gabbert
2 / 53
4 -- Andy Lee
3 / 53
7 -- Colin Kaepernick
4 / 53
9 -- Phil Dawson
5 / 53
10 -- Bruce Ellington
6 / 53
11 -- Quinton Patton
7 / 53
13 -- Stevie Johnson
8 / 53
15 -- Michael Crabtree
9 / 53
20 -- Perrish Cox
10 / 53
21 -- Frank Gore
11 / 53
23 -- Bubba Ventrone
12 / 53
26 -- Tramaine Brock
13 / 53
28 -- Carlos Hyde
14 / 53
29 -- Chris Culliver
15 / 53
30 -- Leon McFadden
16 / 53
31 -- L.J. McCray
17 / 53
35 -- Eric Reid
18 / 53
36 -- Dontae Johnson
19 / 53
38 -- Alfonso Smith
20 / 53
41 -- Antoine Bethea
21 / 53
43 -- Craig Dahl
22 / 53
44 - Desmond Bishop
23 / 53
45 -- Asante Cleveland
24 / 53
49 -- Bruce Miller
25 / 53
51 -- Dan Skuta
26 / 53
53 -- NaVorro Bowman
27 / 53
54 -- Nick Moody
28 / 53
55 -- Ahmad Brooks
29 / 53
56 -- Dillon Farrell
30 / 53
57 -- Michael Wilhoite
31 / 53
58 - Chase Thomas
32 / 53
59 -- Aaron Lynch
33 / 53
63 -- Tony Jerod-Eddie
34 / 53
No Title
35 / 53
66 - Marcus Martin
36 / 53
71 -- Jonathan Martin
37 / 53
74 -- Joe Staley
38 / 53
75 -- Alex Boone
39 / 53
76 -- Anthony Davis
40 / 53
77 -- Mike Iupati
41 / 53
78 -- Joe Looney
42 / 53
81 -- Anquan Boldin
43 / 53
84 -- Brandon Lloyd
44 / 53
85 -- Vernon Davis
45 / 53
86 - Kyle Nelson
46 / 53
90 -- Glenn Dorsey
47 / 53
92 -- Quinton Dial
48 / 53
94 -- Justin Smith
49 / 53
95 -- Tank Carradine
50 / 53
96 -- Corey Lemonier
51 / 53
99 -- Aldon Smith
52 / 53
Phillip Tanner
53 / 53
The San Francisco 49ers signed linebacker Desmond Bishop to a one-year deal on Tuesday. In order to make room on the roster, the team has placed wide receiver Kassim Osgood on the Injured Reserve List. The team also announced they have signed tight end Xavier Grimble to the team's practice squad.

Bishop has played in 73 games (27 starts) and registered 318 tackles, 9.0 sacks, one interception, seven forced fumbles and nine passes defensed in his career. He has also added 53 special teams tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on specials teams.

Bishop was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft. He spent six seasons with the Packers (2007-12) before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. After one season with the Vikings, Bishop signed with the Arizona Cardinals on August 14, 2014. He was later released by the Cardinals on December 1.

A 30-year-old native of Fairfield, CA, Bishop played collegiately at the University of California, where he earned First-Team All-Pac-10 honors as a senior. He began his collegiate career at the City College of San Francisco and was named the California Junior College Player of the Year in 2004.

Osgood, a 12-year veteran, has played in 177 games (17 starts), registering 45 receptions for 766 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 141 special teams tackles. Over the past two seasons with San Francisco, he appeared in 27 games and recorded 19 special teams tackles.

Grimble was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants on May 15, 2014. He spent the offseason and training camp with the Giants before being waived on August 26. He was signed to the 49ers practice squad on September 15, before being released on November 18. He then signed to the Patriots practice squad on November 26 and was released on November 28. 

A 21-year-old native of Las Vegas, NV, Grimble attended the University of Southern California (2010-13), where he was an All-Pac-12 selection in 2012 and 2013. He totaled 69 receptions for 731 yards and 11 touchdowns in his collegiate career.

Advertising