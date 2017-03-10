49ers Sign DB Don Jones

Mar 10, 2017 at 11:42 AM

49ers 2017 Free Agent Additions in Photos

View images of the 49ers 2017 free-agent acquisitions.

An eight-year veteran, has appeared in 49 games (31 starts) and completed 714 of 1,199 attempts (59.5 percent) for 8,608 yards, 44 touchdowns and a passer rating of 84.8.
1 / 20

Throughout his nine-year NFL career with the Colts (2008-11) and Washington Redskins (2012-16), he has appeared in 132 games (115 starts) and registered 564 receptions for 7,068 yards and 37 touchdowns. Garçon has also started all six postseason games in which he has appeared and tallied 35 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns in those contests.
2 / 20

During his seven-year career, Mitchell has appeared in 100 games (38 starts) and registered 263 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five passes defensed and one forced fumble. He has also played in five career postseason games where he registered 13 tackles and 1.0 sack.
3 / 20

In his four seasons with the Ravens (2013-16), he appeared in all 64 games (32 starts) and registered 97 receptions for 769 yards and five touchdowns. Last season, Juszczyk appeared in all 16 games (seven starts) and tallied 37 receptions for 266 yards and was selected to the Pro Bowl.
4 / 20

In six years with Washington (2010-15), he appeared in 75 games (42 starts) and registered 79 receptions for 801 yards and six touchdowns. He signed with the Chicago Bears on September 4, 2016, and saw action in all 16 games (12 starts) for the fifth time in his career.
5 / 20

He spent two years (2014-15) with the Browns, appearing in 26 games (10 starts) and registering 69 tackles, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 2.0 sacks.
6 / 20

A six-year veteran, he has played in 88 career games (46 starts) and registered 363 tackles, seven forced fumbles, 6.0 sacks, four interceptions and one fumble recovery. Smith has also appeared in nine postseason games (three starts) and totaled 30 tackles, two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and one forced fumble. He helped the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, and was named MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII after recording nine tackles, one fumble recovery and a 69-yard interception return for a touchdown.
7 / 20

During his four-year career in Buffalo, he appeared in 39 games (10 starts) and registered 49 receptions for 780 yards and six touchdowns. In 2016, Goodwin set career highs in receptions (29) and receiving yards (431) while tying a career high with three touchdowns.
8 / 20

A 23-year-old native of San Jose, CA, Carter attended California State University, Sacramento, where he appeared in 41 games throughout his four-year career (2011-14) and finished with 207 receptions for 2,760 yards and 35 touchdowns.
9 / 20

Throughout his 11 seasons in Chicago, he made 276 of 333 field goal attempts (85.9 percent). He left the Bears as the franchise leader in field goals made (276), field goal percentage (85.9), field goals made from 50-or-more yards (23) and total points scored (1,207).
10 / 20

In 2016, Barkley was released by the Cardinals on September 3, and was added to the Chicago Bears practice squad two days later. He was promoted to the active roster on September 22 and went on to appear in seven games (six starts), finishing with 1,611 passing yards and eight touchdowns.
11 / 20

Signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2014. During his three years in Seattle (2014-16), he appeared in 35 games (five starts) and registered 24 tackles and 1.0 sack in addition to nine special teams tackles. He also saw action in seven postseason contests with the Seahawks, where he added four special teams tackles.
12 / 20

Signed with the Atlanta Falcons on March 15, 2016. He appeared in 16 games (one start) last season and finished with a career-high 20 receptions for 323 yards and two touchdowns.
13 / 20

A four-year veteran, has played in 56 games and registered 37 special teams tackles and one forced fumble on special teams. In 2016, he played in nine games for the Houston Texans and tied for the team lead with 11 special teams tackles.
14 / 20

Originally joined San Francisco after the team claimed him off waivers from the Miami Dolphins on November 8, 2016. He started the final six games of the 2016 season for the 49ers, where he registered 21 tackles. Throughout his four years in the NFL, he has appeared in 41 games (29 starts) and registered 107 tackles and 9.0 sacks.
15 / 20

A seven-year veteran, has played in 89 games (seven starts) and registered 88 tackles, four sacks, four passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles to go along with 50 special teams tackles. In 2016, he played in nine games for the Denver Broncos where he finished with six tackles and a team-high 11 special teams tackles.
16 / 20

Appeared in 10 games (one start) with the 49ers in 2016, where he finished with 38 rushes for 138 yards in addition to eight receptions for 115 yards (14.4 average) and one touchdown.
17 / 20

Originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round (149th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. Throughout his six-year NFL career with the Cardinals (2008-10), Washington Redskins (2011) and New Orleans Saints (2015-16), he has appeared in 77 games (45 starts) and registered 752 carries for 2,977 yards and 32 touchdowns in addition to 162 receptions for 1,208 yards and two touchdowns.
18 / 20

Originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent on May 30, 2013. In two seasons with the Bengals (2013-14), he appeared in 28 games (one start) and registered 13 tackles and one pass defensed in addition to 15 tackles on special teams. He also appeared in one postseason contest with Cincinnati.
19 / 20

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks on May 10, 2014. In three seasons with the Seahawks (2014-16), he appeared in 44 regular season games (30 starts) in addition to six postseason games (four starts) along the offensive line. In 2016, he saw action in 14 games (13 starts) and started both postseason contests for Seattle.
20 / 20

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that they have signed defensive back Don Jones to a two-year deal.

Jones (5-11, 195), a four-year veteran, has played in 56 games and registered 37 special teams tackles and one forced fumble on special teams. In 2016, he played in nine games for the Houston Texans and tied for the team lead with 11 special teams tackles.

Jones was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. After registering 11 special teams tackles as a rookie in 2013, he was waived on August 31, 2014 and claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots on September 1, 2014. He played in 9 games with the Patriots before being waived on November 27, 2014, and was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins the following day. In 2014, Jones played in 13 total games (nine with New England and four with Miami) and registered 11 special teams tackles. In 2015, Jones split time with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns and finished with four special teams tackles. Last season, he played in four games with the Browns before being released on October 4. Jones later signed with the Houston Texans on October 19 and appeared in the final nine games of the regular season and both postseason contests.

A 26-year-old native of Town Creek, AL, Jones played collegiately at Arkansas State University for three seasons (2009, 2011-12) in addition to one season (2010) at Mississippi Gulf Coast (Perkinston, MS) Community College. As a senior at Arkansas State, Jones registered 74 tackles and one interception.

