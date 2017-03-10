49ers Sign DB Don Jones

Jones was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round (250th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. After registering 11 special teams tackles as a rookie in 2013, he was waived on August 31, 2014 and claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots on September 1, 2014. He played in 9 games with the Patriots before being waived on November 27, 2014, and was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins the following day. In 2014, Jones played in 13 total games (nine with New England and four with Miami) and registered 11 special teams tackles. In 2015, Jones split time with the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns and finished with four special teams tackles. Last season, he played in four games with the Browns before being released on October 4. Jones later signed with the Houston Texans on October 19 and appeared in the final nine games of the regular season and both postseason contests.