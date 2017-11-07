49ers Sign DB Antone Exum Jr., Place OL Garry Gilliam on Injured Reserve

Nov 07, 2017
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that they have signed DB Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has placed OL Garry Gilliam on the Injured Reserve List.

Exum Jr. (6-0, 219) was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In three years with Minnesota (2014-16), he appeared in 27 games (two starts) and registered 18 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble along with 13 tackles on special teams. After spending the entire 2016 season on the Injured Reserve List, he was waived by Minnesota on September 16, 2017. 

A 26-year-old native of Glen Allen, VA, Exum Jr. attended Virginia Tech where he appeared 44 games (35 starts), including starts in the final 30 games he in which he played. He finished his career with 186 tackles, 36 passes defensed, six interceptions, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks, earning All-ACC honors two times (Honorable Mention – 2011 & Second-Team – 2012).

Gilliam (6-5, 315), who originally signed with the team as a free agent on April 19, 2017, appeared in each of the team's first eight games of the season, which included a start in San Francisco's Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertising