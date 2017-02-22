49ers Sign CB K'Waun Williams

Feb 22, 2017 at 05:50 AM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB K'Waun Williams to a one-year deal.

Williams (5-9, 183) originally signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 20, 2014. He spent two years (2014-15) with the Browns, appearing in 26 games (10 starts) and registering 69 tackles, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 2.0 sacks. Williams was waived by Cleveland on August 29, 2016, claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears on August 30, 2016 and waived by the team two days later.

A 25-year-old native of Paterson, NJ, Williams attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he appeared in 48 games (38 starts) throughout his four-year career (2010-13) and registered 161 tackles, 17 passes defensed and seven interceptions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Re-sign CB K'Waun Williams

The 49ers have re-signed cornerback K'Waun Williams to a one-year deal. 
news

49ers Make Blockbuster Pre-Draft Trade Up to No. 3 Overall

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers moved up in the draft to acquire the No. 3 pick from the Miami Dolphins.
news

49ers Announce Trade

The 49ers announced on Friday they have acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Read for more details.
news

New Faces Around the NFC West Following First Wave of Free Agency

Taking a look at how the NFC West is taking shape following the first wave of free agency.
Advertising