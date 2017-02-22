49ers Sign CB K'Waun Williams

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB K'Waun Williams to a one-year deal.
Williams (5-9, 183) originally signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 20, 2014. He spent two years (2014-15) with the Browns, appearing in 26 games (10 starts) and registering 69 tackles, 10 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 2.0 sacks. Williams was waived by Cleveland on August 29, 2016, claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears on August 30, 2016 and waived by the team two days later.
A 25-year-old native of Paterson, NJ, Williams attended the University of Pittsburgh, where he appeared in 48 games (38 starts) throughout his four-year career (2010-13) and registered 161 tackles, 17 passes defensed and seven interceptions.