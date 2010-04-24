49ers Select TE Byham

With the No. 182 overall pick in the sixth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft, the 49ers have picked tight end Nate Byham out of Pittsburgh.

Byham just spoke with local reporters moments after being picked. Here's the transcript of his conference call.

On whether he knows a few players on the current 49ers roster:"Yes, I've got a few friends over there."

On how close he is to some of the players on the 49ers roster:"I'm pretty good friends with them. I was actually golfing with [LB] Scott McKillop last week. We went golfing last Thursday. I was actually lifting weights with [CB] Shawntae Spencer three days ago."

On whether those guys talked to him about being drafted by the 49ers:"Yes, actually I talked to Scott about it in the past. He said that hopefully it would work out and I could be a 49er. He said I'm coming into a great system with a great coaching staff and a coach like [Head] Coach [Mike] Singletary. I'm so happy to be a part of that program."

On run blocking being his forte:"That's what I pride myself on. I like to bloody noses. I don't shy away from contact. I'm going into the hole and I'm trying to hit somebody. I think that's what makes me unique. There's not too many tight ends these days that want to go in there and try to hurt somebody. I'm trying to inflict pain when I'm in there as a tight end. I'm not trying to get in someone's way. I'm excited to be a part of the hard-nose offense."

On what he knows about tight end Vernon Davis and Delanie Walker:"I know about Vernon Davis. Obviously, he's a big time tight end who is a great, great receiver and he's very fast. I know he's a pretty good blocker himself. I know he doesn't shy away from contact either, which I think will make us a good group."

On what makes him relish being a hard-nose player:"That's something I pride myself on. I've had coaches like [University of Pittsburgh Head] Coach Dave Wannstedt and others all throughout high school, as well those who pride themselves on old school, hard-nose football teams who play defense and run the ball. I've been a part of these top programs all my life. We've always prided ourselves in being able to run the ball and I always pride myself on making holes for great running backs that I've been blocking for."