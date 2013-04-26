49ers Select LB Corey Lemonier

Apr 26, 2013 at 12:05 PM
042613-Lemonier-Header.jpg

The 49ers continue to make moves on day two of the NFL Draft. The latest trade of the day, a second with the Green Bay Packers, saw the 49ers move up five spots in the third-round to select Auburn linebacker Corey Lemonier.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound linebacker ran a 4.60, 40-yard dash, plus posted 27 reps on bench press and a 33-inch vertical at the combine.

The 49ers gave up the No. 93 overall pick and the No. 216 overall pick to take the Auburn prospect, who was an All-SEC performer as a sophomore with 9.5 sacks.

Visit 49ers.com/draft for in-depth coverage from the 2013 NFL Draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

