49ers Select Ken Paralta, Coach of the Week





The San Francisco 49ers Foundation's Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week award for week two goes to Ken Peralta from Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory in San Francisco.

Coach Ken Peralta continues to lead a winning team as he takes over Sacred Heart Cathedral's Fighting Irish. Now 2-0 on the season, the Irish put on a dominating performance at the historic Kezar Stadium Friday night. Though Peralta credits the weather as an advantage over the visiting Novato Hornets, it was clear Sacred Heart's running game would solidify a win going into the half at 42-3.

Senior running back Brett Rasso accumulated 125 yards in just 5 carries in the game, including a 59-yard touchdown run in the first half. Quarterback Logan White connected with running back Zhi'ir James for a 20-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead on Novato. With Aiden Downs calling plays at center, the Irish offense was a force to be reckoned with, and with their equally as credible defense, the team sailed to a 49-9 blowout over the Hornets.

An unpretentious Peralta claims Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep simply, "Attempts to make our team awkward to prepare for by playing old school, quirky football," as seen through their back and forth running and passing game, blitz schemes, and play-to-score approach to the game.

"We want to be known as a scoring team," said Peralta, "not a pass or run team."

Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep's scoring team has adapted well under their new coach. A roster mainly derived of juniors has opened its game to a new way of play and the senior leaders have embraced the transition and run with it. The team has obtained a "we"* *dynamic in all they do, using team camaraderie and positive character to capitalize on the representation of their team among their peers on and off the field. Peralta emphasizes the importance of this motto and portraying morale in respect for the lush history of the school, the grounds they play on, and those they play for.

"This season and every season, I want our guys to really care about each other and continue loving each other like family," expressed Peralta who has instilled these values throughout his coaching career for over three decades, "When we step onto that field, we are always playing for each other, playing for our loved ones and playing for God."