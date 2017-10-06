49ers select Eddie Orozco of Pioneer High School as the Week 6 High School Player of the Week

*The 49ers High School Player of the Week Award for week 6 goes to #2, Eddie Orozco of Pioneer High School in San Jose, CA. *

Talk about fast and furious. The Pioneer High School Mustangs were able to cruise past the Leigh High School Longhorns after recording a 20-0 lead in the first seven minutes of the game and never looking back. Opening the fury was Senior running back, Eddie Orozco, who completed a 70-yard touchdown run on the opening play of Friday's match up.

This was only the beginning of Orozco's explosive run game. #2 would score again in the first and second quarters and seal the win for Pioneer with his fourth trip to the end zone in the first possession of the third quarter.

"He has great vision as a running back and is able to find the creases," said Head Coach Eric Perry. "When he is in the zone, he gets the job done."

Orozco finished his stand out performance under the lights with 19 carries for 238 yards, 1 reception for 50 yards, and a total of 4 touchdowns. To say this was a big game for the Senior would be an understatement.

After struggling to navigate their slim 29-man roster and playing some tough early season games, Pioneer was finally able to put everything together and hand the Longhorns their first loss of the season.

"It was a big win for us. We are finally clicking…to see this team come together and play as a unit was special," said Coach Perry. "We only threw the ball 5 times due to our established run game and strong showing from the offensive line."

Leading the league in rushing yards, Orozco was a crucial member of the "team unit" that formed on Friday for the Mustangs.

"Eddie deserves this honor…he has worked hard to get where he is right now," boasted Perry. "He has over 730 yards in just 5 games and is a leader on our offense." Perry adds, "He has been named player of the week by our team 3 of our 5 games this season."

Coach Perry has watched Orozco mature over the years from a shy, reserved freshman to one of the most hard working leaders on the Varsity team.

"He is not the guy in everyone's ear…he leads by example," said Coach Perry. "He has taken the reigns this year on our team…he practices hard and kids feed off his work ethic."

As someone who stays under the radar and is not used to being recognized for his hard work, Orozco was humbled to hear of his selection by the 49ers.

Coach Perry explained, "For him to receive an honor like this from an NFL team…it truly meant a lot to him. He was speechless when he heard the news, he didn't think I was serious."

Off the field, Orozco is known by his peers as a light hearted guy who keeps everyone laughing. In his free time, he works to continually better himself as he enjoys lifting weights with teammates.

As the home school of the 49ers High School Player of the Week, Pioneer will receive a $500 grant for their football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, Orozco will receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field during pre-game. At the end of the season, Orozco will be invited to the SAP Performance Facility to watch a closed practice where 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan, will officially present him with his award.