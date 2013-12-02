49ers Select Coach Mike Parodi as Coach of the Week

Dec 02, 2013 at 05:36 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 
120213-mikep.jpg


The Hillsdale Knights will ride into their first round of playoffs against Burlingame this Friday with a 7-3 record, 5-0 in league. Head varsity coach Mike Parodi and his team caught the attention of the 49ers when they claimed a 66-14 victory over King's Academy. Senior quarterback Cole Carrithers went fifteen for twenty-two, connecting with wide receivers Brandon Butcher and Shawn Charon for over 100 yards, three catches, and two touchdowns each. The Knights entered the half at 42-14 and scored twenty-one in the third. Taking five interceptions from King's Academy, two of which were caught by senior John Paran, Hillsdale held the cards throughout the remaining quarters.

"We had huge plays and big runs," said Parodi of his Knights' performance, "We stopped the run, controlled a huge King's offense, and forced them to try plays they did not want to do."

Even with a promising lead, Hillsdale stuck to their motto of motivation, "Hustle, hit, never quit." The no-quit-attitude is part of Parodi's mission to form great men and women through the Hillsdale football program—yes, women too. The Hillsdale junior varsity team currently plays a female defensive back whose commitment to the game sets a promising foundation for a future full of athletics.

To ensure the rest of his athletes have a strong future in the sport as well, Parodi spent the summer streamlining proper tackling techniques. Primarily changing the verbiage, the Hillsdale coaching staff instituted the new way of tackling and taught their athletes to drive with their chest and keep their head out of the equation. A new technique does not come easy to a forty-three man roster, but the Hillsdale Knights have taken what they learned over the summer months and have created a dominating defense.

Now in his fifth year at Hillsdale, Parodi continues to drive his team in the classroom and in preparing for their future. Hillsdale football enforces a truancy program, penalizing players for being late or missing class without a valid excuse, and requires that all athletes attend Study Hall on Wednesdays, or use that time for essential appointments or group projects. Parodi's approach to coaching revolves around the importance of the now in order to accomplish all that lies ahead. As the Knights prepare for playoffs, he emphasizes the "1-0" team goal.

"I always encourage our players to play for 1-0 this week, or make them think about how they can achieve a plus one today, whether it means gaining one more yard, scoring one grade higher, or impacting one more person in a positive way," said Parodi, "If you do all that you are capable of and should do, you will do well for yourself and all those around you." In addition to being named Coach of the Week, the Hillsdale High School football program will receive $1,000 from the 49ers Foundation. Coach Parodi will also be featured in a KRON 4 interview with Gary Radnich, receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field before the game, as well as an article on 49ers.com. In the weeks leading up to the on-field recognition, Parodi will be invited to visit the 49ers training facility in Santa Clara to watch a private practice and receive a certificate from 49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw Sit Courtside at Stanford Game 🏀

49ers quarterback Trey Lance and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw were spotted at Monday night's Stanford vs. UCLA women's basketball game.

news

49ers Offensive Players Set to Become Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers have 27 players set to become free agents at the start of the new league year. Here's a closer look at the offensive players entering free agency.

news

Morning Report: Ward, Moseley, and Other 49ers Defenders Set to Become Free Agents

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Robbie Gould, Jimmie Ward Entre los Agentes Libres de San Francisco

Aquí te dejamos la lista de los jugadores de los San Francisco 49ers que serán agentes libres este 2023. El periodo de agencia libre comienza el 15 de marzo.

Advertising