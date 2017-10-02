49ers select Cameron Rottler of Westmont High School as the 2017 Week 5 HS Player of the Week

*The 49ers High School Player of the Week Award for week 5 goes to #3, Cameron Rottler of Westmont High School in Campbell, CA. *

In their league opener and Homecoming game against the Live Oak Acorns, the Westmont Warriors were able to pull out a 9-6 victory. In one of their most physically demanding games of the season, the Warriors fought hard to maintain their now 4-0 record.

Amongst the distractions that come with playing a homecoming game, Senior Quarterback, Cameron Rottler also had to play without two of his offensive linemen and come in and out of the game mind set as he was recognized during pregame for his achievements on the Westmont baseball team. Through it all, #3 was able to maintain composure, execute on the field, and bring home the first 'A' league victory for the team in Westmont history.

"He played through a circus of distraction…to see Cam be that successful in such adversity was great. It was a hard fought game and the win was special," said Head Coach Mark Kaanapu.

As starting quarterback and a leader on offense, Rottler converted field goals of 27 and 35 yards, rushed for 102 yards, and passed for 165 more. These numbers are nothing new for Rottler, as Coach Kaanapu explained, "He is a consistent leader on the offense and we expect him to put up these kind of stats each week."

Rottler's ability to see the field and play smart football proved powerful for the Warrior offense in last Friday's game.

Coach Kaanapu remarked, "We may run the same play multiple times, but Cameron is disciplined enough to distribute the ball around when he pulls or bring the ball down and run when he sees a gap."

"He has the hardest job on the team…we have tons of terminology and he has to make sure everyone on the team knows what they are doing and where they are supposed to be on the field," said Coach Kaanapu.

As the game progressed and two of the Warrior's offensive linemen went down, Rottler had to make more adjustments. "He has the ability to communicate with teammates about moving around to make sure our best players are in the best spots," explained Coach Kaanapu.

In his other position on the team, Kicker, Rottler sets the tone for the game. "He kicks the ball out of the end zone…he is a weapon on our team," explained Coach Kaanapu. "His kicks allow our defense to go out with confidence and start with a long field."

In his second year on the Varsity team, but first year as starting quarterback, #3 has had the opportunity to grow into his leadership role on the team in the past year.

Coach Kaanapu explained, "He was the backup QB last year but led our scout team…as the scout team quarterback he continued to make plays against our starting defense which proved his ability."

Now a Senior and captain on the team, Rottler is known as a quiet leader. Although this seems like an unconventional leadership style for a Varsity quarterback, it works for Rottler and his teammates. "Cameron is willing to tell his teammates what they need to do when he needs to, but he does it in a way that is respectful…he has earned respect from his teammates because his play represents his ability," explained Kaanapu.

"The fact is, Cam is an outstanding football player and student. He will be successful at anything he does," boasted Coach Kaanapu. "He is someone you know you will have a relationship with for life, it is a friendship."

As a three sport athlete for Westmont, Rottler is also an outfielder on the Warrior's Central Coast Section Championship baseball team and plays on the soccer team. He is an honor roll student and chooses to spend time working with many of the freshman/sophomore football team members.

As the home school of the 49ers High School Player of the Week, Westmont will receive a $500 grant for their football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, Rottler will receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field during pre-game. At the end of the season, Rottler will be invited to the SAP Performance Facility to watch a closed practice where 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan, will officially present him with his award.