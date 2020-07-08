Wednesday, Jul 08, 2020 12:45 PM

49ers Season Ticket Member Plan for the 2020 Season

In an email to season ticket members in preparation for expected reduced capacity for 49ers games at Levi's®️ Stadium in 2020, the team announced Wednesday that all season ticket members are being provided with the option to roll over payments made on their 2020 tickets to the 2021 season or opt-out for a full refund. Members will receive exclusive access to potential single-game ticket on-sale opportunities for the 2020 season, with those members electing the rollover option receiving preferred access. Season ticket privileges will continue for all members in 2021 without impacting account seniority or current seat location, regardless of their selection for this season.

With ticket demand expected to exceed any availability in 2020, ticket availability is not guaranteed for any member this season. As a result, we are no longer processing payments for our Monthly Membership Plan for the 2020 season.

