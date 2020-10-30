Can the 49ers Defense Slow Down Russell Wilson; 5 Things to Watch For in Week 8

3. (Potential) Return of Offensive Reinforcements?

San Francisco will be without several playmakers with Raheem Mostert (ankle), Deebo Samuel (hamstring) and Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle) all unavailable for the divisional matchup. However, the 49ers could gain Tevin Coleman (knee) and Jordan Reed (knee) back on offense this week. Along with nickel corner K'Waun Williams﻿, the 49ers opened the practice window for the trio who are currently on Injured Reserve.

Coleman missed the 49ers last five contests while working his way back from a Week 2 knee injury and was a limited participant during the week's practices. Reed was initially expected to miss 6-8 weeks with an ankle injury suffered in the Week 3 win over the New York Giants.

Prior to being placed on IR, Reed was coming off of his best performance as a member of the 49ers against the New York Jets with George Kittle sidelined earlier in the season. If available, Sunday could mark the first time the 49ers see both Kittle and Reed take the field together in 2020.

Although Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football" is a more realistic timetable for return, head coach Kyle Shanahan is "holding out hope" for their availability in Sunday's divisional match.

"I think all three of those guys have a chance this week," Shanahan said. "So, we will see at the end of the week with them."

4. Which banged-up group of running backs has the advantage?

The 49ers could potentially be without three of their running backs heading into Sunday. Following a career performance against the New England Patriots in Week 7, Wilson Jr. joins Coleman and Mostert on Injured Reserve. Wilson Jr. got rolled up with a defender on his third touchdown of the game and was carted off the field shortly thereafter. That leaves Jerick McKinnon and rookie JaMycal Hasty as the only other healthy backs on the active roster should the 49ers hold Coleman out another week. Despite the 49ers carousel of running backs this season, San Francisco has still seen production with their ability to plug-and-play ball carriers this season.

Hasty has looked impressive in his three games this season, carrying the ball 20 times for 103 yards while being buried on the depth chart. The undrafted rookie is in line to see a larger workload while the 49ers work their way through injuries in the backfield.

As for Seattle, their leading rusher Chris Carson left Sunday's game with a sprained foot. Familiar face Carlos Hyde and fellow backup Travis Homer did not practice this week while dealing with various ailments. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn't rule out any of Seattle's three injured backs for Sunday's game, but if they can't go, it leaves rookie DeeJay Dallas as the lone healthy running back heading into Week 8. Dallas has notched 23 snaps on offense for Seattle this season, and notched two carries for eight yards and four receptions for 33 yards.

5. 12-less Atmosphere

CenturyLink Field has had the reputation of being one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, attributed to their fans, collectively known as the "12th man," and the strident aesthetic of the stadium. The stadium was built with hard surfaces that deflect crowd noise back onto the field, making communication a challenge for the opposition. For years it has been regarded as one of the toughest places to play with the raucous crowd noise forcing false starts for opposing offenses having to adjust with a silent count.

It will be a completely different look and feel in Week 8 as the team announced that they will move forward without fans in attendance through Sunday's game.

While many 49ers embrace the hostile road atmospheres, Garoppolo and Co. should have an easier time operating than they did in their last meeting without having to grapple with crowd noise.