5 Key Matchups: 49ers vs. Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'

The undefeated San Francisco 49ers return home to Levi's® Stadium to take on the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks in primetime. Here are five key matchups that could decide this Monday night clash.
1. DL DeForest Buckner vs. QB Russell Wilson
DeForest Buckner has had a strong first half of the season. The fourth-year defensive lineman is one of five players with 33.0 tackles, 4.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery so far this season. Last season against the Seahawks, Buckner posted 4.0 sacks, 18 tackles and six tackles for loss in both of their meetings. The 49ers defensive line will have their hands full with Russell Wilson. The Seahawks quarterback has been playing at a high level in 2019. Wilson has thrown for 2,505 yards, 22 touchdowns and one interception through the team's first nine games. In his career against San Francisco, Wilson has thrown for 2,822 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 281 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on the ground.
2. CB Richard Sherman vs. WR DK Metcalf
Richard Sherman is getting ready to battle his old team for a third time since joining the 49ers. San Francisco's captain has registered 29 tackles, eight passes defensed and three interceptions (one pick-six) on the season. Sherman and the other corners will be tasked will slowing down Seattle's vaunted passing attack. That starts with stymieing rookie wideout DK Metcalf. The Ole Miss product leads all rookies in receiving yards (525) and touchdowns (five). Metcalf is averaging 9.72 yards-per-catch.
3. WR Emmanuel Sanders vs. CB Shaquill Griffin
Emmanuel Sanders shined on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 9. The newly-acquired wide receiver hauled in seven passes for 117 yards and one touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. With another week under his belt, Sanders should be even more comfortable with the 49ers offense and his rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo. The 10-year veteran is quickly turning into a go-to target for Garoppolo. Shaquill Griffin will be work on limiting Sanders' effectiveness. Griffin has posted 42 tackles, one tackle for loss and 10 passes defensed in 2019.
4. LB Fred Warner vs. RB Chris Carson
Fred Warner has had a fantastic 2019 season. Warner leads the 49ers in tackles with 48. The second-year pro has also added two tackles for loss, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. With Kwon Alexander out for the season, Warner will be looking to keep up his elevated play and that starts with limiting Chris Carson. The Seahawks running back has carried the ball 175 times for 764 yards and three touchdowns. Carson has also hauled in 24 passes for 178 yards and two scores. The running back has posted 281 yards and one touchdown in his three previous appearances against the 49ers.
5. DL Nick Bosa vs. T Duane Brown
Nick Bosa is looking to build off of his great start to his rookie campaign. The Ohio State product is tied for the most sacks among rookies at 7.0 with Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen. Bosa and Allen are also tied for the 10th-most in the league. The rookie is also tied with three players for the most tackles for loss on the year at 11. Assigned to slow down Bosa will be Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown. The 12-year veteran has only allowed one sack in his 451 snaps played this season.