5 Key Matchups: 49ers vs. Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'

DeForest Buckner has had a strong first half of the season. The fourth-year defensive lineman is one of five players with 33.0 tackles, 4.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery so far this season. Last season against the Seahawks, Buckner posted 4.0 sacks, 18 tackles and six tackles for loss in both of their meetings. The 49ers defensive line will have their hands full with Russell Wilson. The Seahawks quarterback has been playing at a high level in 2019. Wilson has thrown for 2,505 yards, 22 touchdowns and one interception through the team's first nine games. In his career against San Francisco, Wilson has thrown for 2,822 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 281 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on the ground.