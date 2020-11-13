Five 49ers to Watch vs. Saints in Week 10

The 49ers are just trying to hold on through this weekend.

Once the 49ers get beyond Sunday's Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints, better days promise to be in front of them.

First, the 49ers have a bye week to rest their weary bodies. Then, ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿, ﻿Richard Sherman﻿ and, perhaps, others will be ready to rejoin the team for the final six-game stretch, which begins Nov. 29 at the Los Angeles Rams.

But, first, this game ...

Approximately, 6,000 spectators will be allowed inside the Superdome to be the first non-working individuals to see the 49ers play a game in person during the 2020 season.

The struggling 49ers (4-5) will go up against one of the NFL's hottest teams.

The Saints (6-2) are coming off the most-impressive all-around performance of any team in the league this season: a 38-3 shellacking of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are the 49ers to watch when they take the field against the healthy-and-surging Saints:

McGlinchey and the rest of the 49ers' offensive line will not have to contend with much of the crowd noise that has made life even-more difficult for opponents at the Superdome through the years.

But McGlinchey still will line up against Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, one of the best in the business coming off the edge.

Jordan leads the Saints with 29 quarterback pressures. He also is a force in the run game with 19 stops, according to Pro Football Focus. (A "stop" is defined as a tackle on a play that is considered a successful down for the defense.)

McGlinchey is graded as tied for second among all NFL offensive tackles as a run-blocker, according to PFF.