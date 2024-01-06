49ers Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of #LARvsSF; Downgrade WRs to Out

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves:
- TE Ross Dwelley has been placed on the Injured Reserve list.
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud III has been activated from the Injured Reserve List.
- S Tayler Hawkins and RB Jeremy McNichols have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations).
In addition, WR Danny Grayand WR Jauan Jenningsgame statuses have been downgraded from questionable to out and FB Kyle Juszczyk's game status has been changed to questionable (illness).