49ers Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of #LARvsSF; Downgrade WRs to Out

Jan 06, 2024 at 01:55 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves:

In addition, WR Danny Grayand WR Jauan Jenningsgame statuses have been downgraded from questionable to out and FB Kyle Juszczyk's game status has been changed to questionable (illness).

