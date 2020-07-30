Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 01:45 PM

49ers Announce Roster Moves

SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday the following roster moves:

The following player has been waived:

  • DL Alex Barrett

The following player has been released:

  • OL Leonard Wester

The following player has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

The new Reserve/Covid-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

