49ers Announce Week 18 Roster Moves 

Jan 08, 2022 at 01:15 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced the following roster moves:

The following players have been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List: CB Dontae Johnson﻿, DB Jimmie Ward﻿, CB ﻿K'Waun Williams.

The following player has been activated from the Injured Reserve List: CB Emmanuel Moseley﻿.

The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations): CB Darqueze Dennard﻿, LB Mark Nzeocha﻿.

The following player has been activated from the team's practice squad (COVID-19 replacement): LB Curtis Robinson﻿.

