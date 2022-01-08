49ers Announce Week 18 Roster Moves 

The San Francisco 49ers today announced the following roster moves:
The following players have been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List: CB Dontae Johnson, DB Jimmie Ward, CB K'Waun Williams.
The following player has been activated from the Injured Reserve List: CB Emmanuel Moseley.
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevations): CB Darqueze Dennard, LB Mark Nzeocha.
The following player has been activated from the team's practice squad (COVID-19 replacement): LB Curtis Robinson.