49ers Rookies Tour Levi's Stadium

Both Reid and Lattimore are used to packed atmospheres coming from SEC football powers.

Reid knows there won't be as many people in the 49ers new stadium as the 92,000 people who attended his college home game, but still appreciates the vision of the stadium he'll call home for his second season in San Francisco.

"I don't think they can pack as many people in there as they did in Tiger Stadium, but it's definitely a nice venue," Reid said. "I can see where they're going with it. Hopefully it's going to have a nice big screen for the fans to enjoy… It's coming along nice."

Reid said the tour gave the rookie class another opportunity to bond and get closer. It also allowed the rookies a chance to ask questions about the stadium they see every day.

"They were telling us all kinds of cool facts about the stadium," Reid said. "Everything is very environmental out here so there were a bunch of facts that the construction guys were telling us."

Facts aside, the rookie class will have to stay focused on securing spots on San Francisco's 53-man roster.

For one afternoon, however, the group put the playbooks aside for a short time and enjoyed each other's company while marveling over San Francisco's future home stadium.

Lattimore also knows that Super Bowl L being hosted at the stadium makes the construction process even more special.

"It's going to be an exciting time," Lattimore said. "We want to be in that game."