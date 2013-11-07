49ers RG Would Be 'Boone' to Pro Bowl Roster

With 24 straight starts under his belt, the Ohio State product has built himself into a stellar guard. As a result, he's been called upon to block the likes of Houston Texans sack-master J.J. Watt and Arizona Cardinals offense-disrupter Calais Campbell.

Boone needs help if he has hope of going from "alternate" to "starter" or "reserve."

Mike Iupati

Coming off of his 2012 Pro Bowl selection, the fourth-year left guard has teamed with left tackle Joe Staley to form a duo that rivals that of Boone and right tackle Anthony Davis. Iupati in particular is a key figure in the 49ers running game, as he's often pulling to his left or to his right and putting blocks on opposing linemen and linebackers. The perfect example: Iupati sealing the edge during Gore's 34-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-inches in Week 3 at St. Louis.

Colin Kaepernick

Approaching the one-year anniversary of his first NFL start, the signal-caller has finished five of the team's first eight games with a quarterback rating of 90-plus. Over his past two games, he's used his legs too, racking up 122 yards and three scores. For a relative youngster -- Kaepernick's next NFL game will be his 25th overall -- he is, to borrow his coach's phrasing, acquitting himself well.

Bruce Miller

During training camp, the fullback said he'd love to channel his inner Tom Rathman and catch 70-plus passes in 2013. While he's not on that nutty pace, Miller already has more receptions in 2013 (13) than he did in all of 2012 (12). These aren't swing routes either; Miller is averaging 12.2 yards per haul-in, and he's third on team in receiving. His 158 yards overall are the most among all NFC fullbacks. (Only the AFC's Chris Ogbonnaya, a member of the Cleveland Browns, has more, with 207 yards.) Oh, yeah, and he's also helping Gore and Co.

Glenn Dorsey