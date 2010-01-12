49ers Reorganize Business Operations

The San Francisco 49ers announced a reorganization of the team's business operations in a move designed to streamline the organizational structure and emphasize team sponsorships and corporate sales. As part of the reorganization, the role of the Chief Operating Officer (COO) has been eliminated. Andy Dolich, who served as the team's COO for the past two years, will be leaving the team.

The team also announced that Jed York will assume the title of Chief Executive Officer as part of the reorganization. Dolich will aid York as a senior advisor while the team begins a nationwide search for a Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), a new position that will report to York. Also reporting to York will be General Manager Scot McCloughan, Chief Financial Officer Larry MacNeil, and Executive Vice President of Football Administration Lal Heneghan.

During Dolich's two years with the 49ers, he helped lead the effort to enhance the game day experience at Candlestick Park, improved customer service for our season ticket holders and built a ticket sales and service department that has been successful in attracting new fans to the stadium while retaining relationships with current season ticket holders.

"I want to thank Andy for the work he did to enhance the game day experience, heighten our overall marketing profile and build a strong business operations team for the future." said CEO Jed York. "I wish Andy the best."